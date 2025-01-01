Skip to main content

Aortic Center: Aorta & Artery Treatments

A woman receiving information about her heart condition from two healthcare providers.

Arteries are blood vessels (like your veins). Arteries move blood from your heart out to your body. Your aorta is your biggest artery. It starts at the top of your heart and curves down, running through your chest and belly. Without aortic disease treatment, your body won't get enough oxygen.

At UVA Health's Aortic Center, our aortic and artery experts work closely with you on the best course of treatment. Whether it's simple management or complex surgery, we can help.

Nationally Recognized Aortic & Artery Care at UVA Health

Five of our heart treatment services have been named as "high performing" by U.S. News & World Report, including:

See other rewards and recognition we've received for our heart care.

Advanced Treatments You Can't Get Everywhere

Genetic Counseling

Genetic counseling guides you when you're at high risk for having aortic disease. We'll help you understand your options at our Cardiovascular Genetics Clinic in the Heart & Vascular Center.

Research Pioneers

We welcome complex cases. Our robust heart and vascular research is funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) We lead many national clinical trials focused on heart treatments. Find out if you can get into a clinical trial.

Advanced Facilities

We have 4 state-of-the-art operating rooms. This lets us offer treatments that combine complex open surgery with less invasive techniques.

Your Care Team

Your specially trained team might include:

  • Cardiologists
  • Vascular specialists
  • Heart surgeons
  • Vascular surgeons
  • Interventional radiologists
  • Heart geneticists

Our Aortic Center brings these and other experts together in one area of UVA Health. This means quicker access to specialists focused on your treatment and recovery. We also work closely with other care teams, like physical therapists, nutritionists, and rheumatologists, to make sure you're getting the support you need.

Get to Know Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis: what is it, and what does it mean for our heart and vascular health? In this quick primer from UVA Health, we walk you through what atherosclerosis is and some signs you may have it.

  • Aortic Aneurysms
    Aortic Aneurysms

    Aortic repair surgery can support weak aortic walls and repair ruptured aneurysms. Our procedures earned the highest possible performance ratings by US. News & World Report.

    Aortic Aneurysm Treatments
  • Helping Blood Flow
    Helping Blood Flow

    Atherectomy and angioplasty both treat hard and narrow arteries without surgery. We have advanced training in selecting and performing the right procedure to restore your blood flow.

    Treating Atherosclerosis
  • Heart Health
    Heart Health

    You can start lowering your risk for heart disease right now with a few simple steps. Talk with a UVA Health provider. We offer checkups and screenings close to you.

    Prevent a Heart Emergency

Find a Related Provider