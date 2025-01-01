Aortic Center: Aorta & Artery Treatments
Arteries are blood vessels (like your veins). Arteries move blood from your heart out to your body. Your aorta is your biggest artery. It starts at the top of your heart and curves down, running through your chest and belly. Without aortic disease treatment, your body won't get enough oxygen.
At UVA Health's Aortic Center, our aortic and artery experts work closely with you on the best course of treatment. Whether it's simple management or complex surgery, we can help.
Nationally Recognized Aortic & Artery Care at UVA Health
Five of our heart treatment services have been named as "high performing" by U.S. News & World Report, including:
- Aortic valve surgery
- Heart bypass surgery
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- Heart attack
- Pacemakers
See other rewards and recognition we've received for our heart care.
Advanced Treatments You Can't Get Everywhere
Genetic Counseling
Genetic counseling guides you when you're at high risk for having aortic disease. We'll help you understand your options at our Cardiovascular Genetics Clinic in the Heart & Vascular Center.
Research Pioneers
We welcome complex cases. Our robust heart and vascular research is funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) We lead many national clinical trials focused on heart treatments. Find out if you can get into a clinical trial.
Advanced Facilities
We have 4 state-of-the-art operating rooms. This lets us offer treatments that combine complex open surgery with less invasive techniques.
Aortic & Artery Conditions We Treat
Aortic aneurysms
Aortic stenosis
Arterial & aortic dissections
Carotid artery disease
Coarctation of the aorta
Femoral aneurysm
Fibromuscular dysplasia
Iliac aneurysm
Infected aortic grafts
Infectious aortitis
Inflammatory arteritis
Innominate artery disease
Your Care Team
Your specially trained team might include:
- Cardiologists
- Vascular specialists
- Heart surgeons
- Vascular surgeons
- Interventional radiologists
- Heart geneticists
Our Aortic Center brings these and other experts together in one area of UVA Health. This means quicker access to specialists focused on your treatment and recovery. We also work closely with other care teams, like physical therapists, nutritionists, and rheumatologists, to make sure you're getting the support you need.
Get to Know Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis: what is it, and what does it mean for our heart and vascular health? In this quick primer from UVA Health, we walk you through what atherosclerosis is and some signs you may have it.
How Well Do You Know Your Heart? Part 2: Symptoms of Atherosclerosis Transcript: Atherosclerosis is a common disease where plaque builds up on artery walls. It can affect the coronary, carotid, peripheral, and aortic arteries, leading them to narrow, reduce blood flow, or even cause blockages. Watch out for chest pain, stroke symptoms, and leg pain. Talk to your doctor about early detection and prevention.
Aortic & Artery Treatments
