Pain or discomfort in your chest lasting about 2-10 minutes? Do you feel it in your shoulders, arms, neck, jaws, or back? This could be angina.

Types of angina include:

Stable angina — A predictable pattern that you can expect and know how to treat beforehand

— A predictable pattern that you can expect and know how to treat beforehand Unstable angina — A more unpredictable and/or severe pattern, where chest pain may happen while resting or even sleeping ( nocturnal angina ), which may be a sign that you're about to have a heart attack

— A more unpredictable and/or severe pattern, where chest pain may happen while resting or even sleeping ( ), which may be a sign that you're about to have a heart attack Variant or Prinzmetal's angina — A severe, temporary contraction of coronary arteries that occurs when you're at rest

Angina Treatment at UVA Health

We can check if you have angina with:

Blood tests

Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Echocardiogram

Exercise stress test

Nuclear scanning

Electron-beam CT scan (coronary calcium scan, heart scan, CT angiography)

Coronary angiography

Rest or nitroglycerin usually makes the pain better. We also offer the following treatments.

Medication

Your doctor may prescribe certain medicines to lower your risk of heart attack, lower your blood pressure, or prevent coronary artery disease from getting worse.

Surgery

If you have severe angina or unstable, progressing angina, you may need: