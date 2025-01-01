Alzheimer's & Memory Disorders

We discovered a network of vessels in the covering of the brain,

called the meninges, and these vessels are lymphatic vessels in

nature. They are unique lymphatics, but they are bona fide lymphatics.

The idea of the Central Nervous System, of the CNS, does not have

lymphatic vasculature, which is kind of true because inside the brain,

we do not have vessels per se, but the idea was that, well how does

the brain drain, and we don't even understand how the drainage, how

the cleaning of the brain is occurring.

What we discovered is a lymphatic vasculature in the brain within the

Meninges layer. This lymphatic system functions by draining cerebral

spinal fluid, which washes the brain and removes all the toxins. The

beauty of this discovery is potentially, in the future, they may serve

as therapeutical targets for disorders, such as Alzheimer's, Dementia,

and even Autism. Now that we have a physical structure to work with,

we can make it work more efficiently.

So collaboration is a major thing because we all have our own

specialties, like we're good at something or we're interested in one

particular question scientifically, but when you start talking with

people that are outside of the field and outside of the things you

normally do, they're going to come up with ideas, they're going to

come up with techniques that you can apply to your own system, and

that's going to bring the research forward. We are a neuroscience

lab, so we are interested in the brain, and years ago when we started

to see those lymphatic, we were not a vascular biology lab, and so

being able to interact with people that knew vascular biology helped

us drive the discovery forward.

UVA is one of the most collaborative places that I've experienced,

that I've seen. This is really, this is like family. You can knock on

people's doors and get stuff going. Without the collaborative spirit

of UVA, it wouldn't be possible.