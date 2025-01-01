Skip to main content

Alzheimer's & Memory Disorders

support group meeting

Memory loss can occur with aging, but dementia refers to extreme changes in memory, attention, concentration, language and organizational abilities. The forms and types of dementia vary and include Alzheimer’s disease, lewy body disease and frontotemporal dementia (Pick's disease).

Alzheimer's & Memory Disorder Treatment at UVA Health

Alzheimer’s disease, the leading cause of dementia, is a brain disorder that worsens over time. It can cause the loss of thinking skills such as memory, judgment and language.

Because dementia is related to a variety of other conditions, it's important that you receive an accurate diagnosis and ongoing treatment.

We diagnose memory disorders with a neurological exam. You may also need imaging, such as an MRI and/or PET scan. 

We bring together many different types of experts to ensure you receive the best care, including specialists in:

