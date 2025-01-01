If you've been sidelined by sudden calf cramping and leg pain from adventitial cystic disease, you'll need the expertise of a vascular surgeon.

What Is Adventitial Cystic Disease?

Adventitial cystic disease is a rare vascular disease that mostly affects young and middle-aged men. It occurs when a cyst filled with a mucus-like substance forms in one of the arteries, most commonly in the popliteal artery.

This artery supplies blood to the knee joint and thigh and calf muscles. The cyst can narrow or block the affected artery.

Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you'll find skilled vascular disease experts who can diagnose and treat this condition. They'll get you back to enjoying the activities you love.

To diagnose your condition, we use these tests:

Computed tomography angiography (CTA)

Physical exam

Ultrasound imaging

Surgery is the most common treatment for adventitial cystic disease. At UVA Health, we use techniques that are as least invasive as possible.

If the cyst has caused a complete blockage, your surgeon may remove the cyst. Then they'll reconstruct the blocked portion of the artery. Often, we do this by using a blood vessel from elsewhere in the body.

