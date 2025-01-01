A congenital heart defect is something that you're born with. Your congenital heart condition may have been found when you were still a child. But sometimes, these heart diseases aren't diagnosed until you're an adult. You may not have any symptoms until you're older. Congenital heart disease may be linked to a genetic condition, but not always.

At UVA Health, we offer a full range of specialists and services to diagnose and treat congenital and structural heart defects at all ages. We can help you manage your heart condition through every stage of your life.

Congenital Heart Disease Services at UVA Health

At UVA Health, our expert team provides care in a single location, the Adult Congenital Heart Disease Clinic. We work closely with both adult and children's heart specialists to make sure you get the right care. Switching over from children's to adult care is simple, as these providers are already working together at the Battle Building.

We provide:

Complete evaluation, management, and imaging

Advanced drug therapies and devices for heart failure

Cardiac catheterization procedures that don't use have short recovery times

A full range of heart rhythm (electrophysiology) services

One of the largest cardiovascular surgery programs in the mid-Atlantic region

Genetic testing and family planning

Social work and financial assistance

Find more information about our children's congenital heart disease care at UVA Health Children's.

Heart Procedures for Structural Heart Disease

Our congenital heart surgery team is experienced in treating structural heart disease, a group of defects affecting the muscles, walls, or valves of the heart. These make it harder for the heart to pump blood.

In some cases, we can treat your specific heart disease using techniques that aren't open heart surgery.

Heart Rhythm Care Using Devices

When your heart rhythm is off its beat, our conegnital heart rhythm specialists can bring you long-lasting care using heart devices.

Adult Heart Failure Care

If you're at risk of heart failure, you're in good hands here. Our heart failure care recieved several awards from the American Heart Association.