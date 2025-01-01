Weight-Loss Support & Bariatric Surgery

It's hard to find weight-loss solutions that really work. Even bariatric surgery is not a quick fix. But with the right support, lasting weight-loss success is possible.

You need experts who will give you personalized attention over time. At UVA Health, you'll find a support team that truly understands what you're going through. They understand all the obesity treatments out there. They're dedicated to helping you get what you need to feel healthy and well.

Weight-Loss Expertise in Northern Virginia

As a Blue Distinction Center+, we offer the highest level of quality, results, expertise, and efficiency in delivering obesity treatments. We have some of the most experienced bariatrics surgeons in Virginia.

What does this mean for you? It means you don't have to choose between a personalized experience and high-tech medicine.

Our obesity surgery expertise, advanced robotics, and cutting-edge science means you can count on us to provide the latest, most up-to-date obesity treatments and care.