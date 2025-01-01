Weight-Loss Support & Bariatric Surgery
It's hard to find weight-loss solutions that really work. Even bariatric surgery is not a quick fix. But with the right support, lasting weight-loss success is possible.
You need experts who will give you personalized attention over time. At UVA Health, you'll find a support team that truly understands what you're going through. They understand all the obesity treatments out there. They're dedicated to helping you get what you need to feel healthy and well.
Weight-Loss Expertise in Northern Virginia
As a Blue Distinction Center+, we offer the highest level of quality, results, expertise, and efficiency in delivering obesity treatments. We have some of the most experienced bariatrics surgeons in Virginia.
What does this mean for you? It means you don't have to choose between a personalized experience and high-tech medicine.
Our obesity surgery expertise, advanced robotics, and cutting-edge science means you can count on us to provide the latest, most up-to-date obesity treatments and care.
Still Deciding if Bariatric Surgery Is Right for You?
When paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise, bariatric surgery helps many people find lasting weight-loss success when they couldn’t before. Learn how it works and what to expect along the bariatric surgery journey.
Obesity Treatments Made Doable
Easing Burdens Along the Way
We help you save money and time on obesity surgery with:
- Quick access to appointments
- Telehealth consults and follow ups
- Virtual options
- Outpatient options, so you don't have to spend the night
Support for You as a Whole Person
You can take advantage of a complete suite of wraparound services that include:
- Educational media
- Nutritional counseling
- Exercise coaching
- Mental and emotional health counseling
- Support groups
- Sleeve Procedure
During this procedure, we remove the part of your stomach that expands when you eat. This limits how much you can eat and helps you feel satisfied for a longer time after meals.
- Gastric Bypass
Roux-en-Y gastric bypass creates a new route for your food, using only part of your stomach and small intestine. You'll be less hungry and absorb fewer calories when you eat.
- Revision Surgery
If you already had weight-loss surgery, and you're not happy with the results, we can work with you to see if a redo or undo procedure would help.