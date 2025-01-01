Who We Are
Transforming patient care, research, education, and engagement in the communities we serve
We are a team of expert clinicians, groundbreaking researchers and scientists, and educators — driven to bring hope to life for all Virginians and beyond.
Driven to Bring Hope to Life
Here, hope is more than just holding your hand. It's determined. It's fierce. Hope doesn’t take no for an answer.
Hope is taking on impossible scientific problems and finding new answers. It’s breaking the boundaries of what medicine can do, inventing new treatments, blazing new scientific trails, and crafting new protocols to vanquish disease.
It means providing compassionate, world-class care for every patient in every corner of the communities we serve.
Hope is our promise to you. We’ll never stop working for your best health. We’ll always strive to give you and everyone who walks through our doors the best possible outcome.
The Care You Need, Close to Home
Delivering compassionate, expert healthcare to every patient in every community we serve is just part of why we're recognized as a world-class health system. We offer seamless access to the most advanced specialists, innovative treatments, and clinical care available. With dozens of primary and specialty care locations and 4 medical centers across northern and central Virginia, we're close to home.
Breaking Through Boundaries
We relentlessly pursue new and better ways to detect, treat, and prevent disease for all Virginians and patients around the globe. That means staying at the forefront of cutting-edge medicine to ensure no patient needs to leave the state for even the most complex care. We’re putting our top minds toward investigating all avenues to revolutionizing how we treat and cure disease.
Solving the World’s Biggest Medical Mysteries
UVA Health research covers nearly all areas of medical science and produces discoveries that are transforming how medicine is practiced.
We are driven to solve the world's biggest medical mysteries. The breakthroughs of the future will be made at UVA's Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology, revolutionizing how diseases are treated and cured. Here, hope seizes opportunities, claws for answers, and beats the odds. UVA Health. We are driven to bring hope to life.
Training the Healthcare Innovators of Tomorrow
We’re committed to training the next generation of healthcare providers, researchers, administrators, and support teams. Students work with educators and researchers with extensive experience in a dynamic environment. Here, learning is paired with hands-on experience to not only build strong foundations but also develop the skills that define our world-class, award-winning care and research.
Strengthening & Serving Our Communities, One Family at a Time
We partner with organizations and local leaders across the state to pinpoint and dismantle barriers to care, advance health outcomes, and create lasting pathways to better health. We're committed to building networks for positive change by engaging with local partners to offer health fairs, screenings, and other free educational and wellness events. That’s how we improve lives: one individual, one family, and one community at a time.
Virginia’s #1 Children’s Hospital
We’re proud to be recognized as Virginia’s #1 children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report for our highly trained specialists, child-friendly environments centered on children’s needs, and cutting-edge research and innovations to improve care.
