Lacy Heiberger, Chief of Practice Innovation, UPG

Heiberger has nearly 20 years of healthcare management experience, along with a clinical background and astute understanding of the intersections between patient, provider and business needs.

She joined the University of Virginia Physicians Group (UPG) in 2019 as the Director of Managed Care Contracting and is now serving as the Chief of Practice Innovation. In this position, Heiberger is responsible for working across the organization and with our UVA Health partners to collaboratively strengthen our care delivery system and continue to provide outstanding quality of care, with a keen eye toward efficiency and financial stewardship, while keeping the wellness and satisfaction of our care teams and providers at the forefront of everything we do.

Heiberger found her passion for improving the quality and efficiency of health care delivery while working as a nurse in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. A systemic perspective led her to take a role with General Electric Healthcare, where she worked on over 25 operational efficiency and patient safety consulting projects throughout the U.S. before moving into a product development role, kicking off the GE Patient Safety Organization and developing offerings for the international consulting services market.

After earning her MBA, Heiberger joined Virginia Premier Health Plan as the Director of Strategic Planning and Business Development. Prior to joining UPG, Heiberger was a policy advisor to the Chief Medical Officer of Virginia’s Medicaid program, where she worked to make meaningful connections between policy, efficiency and clinical best practice.

Heiberger holds an Economics degree from the University of Virginia, a Nursing degree from Georgetown, and an MBA from the University of Richmond.

Heiberger adores her husband, Sam, and her three sons, who have taught her that her beloved Lean methodology may have limitations, after all.