Lisa Hudnall, Chief of Human Resources, UPG

In this role—which reflects UPG’s people‑first corporate philosophy—Hudnall oversees Human Resources, Benefits and Physician Employment, Corporate Wellness, Dependent Care, and Corporate Goals at UPG. She also contributes as an SME speaker at national conferences and appears on industry‑focused podcasts, sharing her expertise on HR trends and best practices.

Hudnall graduated with honors from the University of Washington in Seattle, earning a BA in Psychology. She began her career in Child Protection Services before transitioning into Human Resources, where she has now built over twenty years of experience.

Since joining UPG in 2017, Hudnall has been instrumental in shaping the HR strategy and supporting organizational culture. She has held the role of Chief Human Resources Officer since 2023.