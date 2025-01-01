Susan Rumsey, Chief Financial Officer, UPG

Susan Rumsey serves as the Chief Financial Officer of UPG. In this capacity, she oversees the areas of Finance and Accounting, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Facilities for the organization. Susan joined UPG in 1996, and prior to assuming the CFO role, she served in various positions with increasing responsibility across finance, planning, analysis, and accounting. Susan holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from James Madison University.