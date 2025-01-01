J. Scott Just, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, UPG

Just assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of UVA Physicians Group in May of 2023. Prior to this appointment, he served as president of Augusta Medical Group and vice president of Augusta Health. Dr. Just practiced emergency medicine in Central Virginia for 23 years.

Just earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Hampden Sydney College. He then earned his medical degree from the UVA School of Medicine and completed his residency in emergency medicine at UVA Medical Center, where he served as chief resident in the Department of Emergency Medicine. He also earned a master’s in business administration from UVA’s Darden School of Business.

Just is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a fellow with the American College of Emergency Physicians and a graduate of the American Hospital Association’s Next Generation Leaders Fellowship.