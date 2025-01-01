Chief of Clinical Operations, UPG

Rebekah Compton, DNP, FNP-BC, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, UPG

Rebekah (Becky) Compton, DNP, FNP-BC, MBA, is the Chief Operating Officer at UPG.

Compton is also director of ambulatory quality improvement for the UVA department of Family Medicine and has served in the role of associate medical director of UVA Family Medicine, located in the UVA Health Primary Care Center. A board-certified family nurse practitioner, she provides care for infants, children, adolescents and adults, with a particular interest in women’s health, including prenatal and preventive care. She has completed the American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology Mentorship Program and provides a variety of women’s healthcare procedures, including colposcopy; contraception implantations, insertions and removals; and endometrial biopsies.

In addition, Compton is passionate about serving the refugee population of Charlottesville. She has clinic appointments dedicated entirely to these patients at UVA Health Family Medicine.

Compton earned her nursing degree from Pensacola Christian College before attending UVA School of Nursing, where she received a master of science in Nursing. She went on to complete a doctorate of Nursing Practice at the University of Alabama and worked as a nurse practitioner caring for heart failure patients before joining the UVA department of Family Medicine in 2006.

In this role, Compton has played a key part in leading UVA Family Medicine in its efforts to obtain the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) accreditation as a Patient-Centered Medical Home. This recognition is given to clinics that focus on implementing processes that ensure patients are at the forefront of care.

Additionally, she serves as president-elect for the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners, and is actively engaged in state and regional activities for nurse practitioners. Other roles at UVA include leading the quality improvement team, supervising the medical scribes who document patient interactions and overseeing the colposcopy elective for UVA department of Family Medicine resident physicians.