Mary McKenzie, FACHE, Chief Administrative Officer, UPG

Mary McKenzie, FACHE, serves as Chief Administrative Officer of UPG, overseeing the areas of Communications, Process Improvement, Corporate Engagement, Policy Management, Medical Scribe Administration and IT (as a shared service with UVA Health IT). Mary joined UPG in 2016, and assumed the role of UPG Director of Communications in 2021. Prior to joining UPG, Mary was a corporate communications consultant for over a decade, specializing in healthcare communications.

Mary holds a master’s degree from the UVA School of Education and Human Development, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington College of Arts and Sciences, and earned board certification as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) in October of 2025. Mary serves on the Board of Directors and the Philanthropy Council for the Charlottesville Free Clinic, and on the Development Committee for the Charlottesville Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA).