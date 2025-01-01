Skip to main content

UPG Board of Directors

UPG_Board_of_Directors_Graphic

Officers of the UPG Board Of Directors

  • Jeff Burton
    Chair (Public Director)

  • Megan Tracci, MD
    Vice-Chair

  • R. Craig Wood
    Chair-Elect (Public Director)

Officers of UPG  

  • Anne Bachmann
    Secretary

  • J. Scott Just, MD, MBA
    Chief Executive Officer

  • James Larner, MD
    President
  • Marc Rickabaugh
    Treasurer

Members of the UPG Board of Directors 

Ex-Officio

  • Teresa “Terrie” Edwards, MHA, LFACHE
    Interim Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health University Medical Center

  • Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP
    Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health | Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, University of Virginia

  • Colin P. Derdeyn, MD
    Interim Dean, UVA School of Medicine 

  • Megan Tracci, MD
    President of Clinical Staff | Professor of Surgery

At-Large Physician Directors

  • Vanessa H. Gregg, MD
    Associate Professor | Director, UVA Division of General Obstetrics and Gynecology

  • Kirsten Greene, MD, MAS, FACS
    Chair, Department of Urology 

  • James Larner, MD
    Chair, Department of Radiation Oncology 

  • Mohan Nadkarni, MD
    Professor of Internal Medicine | David A. Harrison Distinguished Educator, UVA School of Medicine

  • Andrew Muck, MD
    Professor and Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine 

Advanced Practice Provider Director 

  • Rosemarie Tyger, PA-C
    Department of Orthopedics 

University Representatives

  • Jennifer J. Davis
    UVA President Representative to the Board | Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, University of Virginia

  • Victoria D. Harker
    UVA Board of Visitors Representative to the Board | Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, TEGNA Inc (Retired) 

Public Directors

  • Jeff H. Burton
    Investment Advisor, Sapere Wealth Management, LLC
  • Claire W. Gargalli
    Independent Director, Baker Hughes Incorporated (Retired)
  • Michael Guthrie
    President Emeritus, Howard Hanna Real Estate 
  • Drew Holzwarth
    Managing Partner, Greenwood Homes | Principal, Piedmont Realty Holdings
  • Sharon Hostler, MD
    Emerita McLemore Birdsong Professor of Pediatrics (Retired), University of Virginia
  • Mark Lorenzoni
    Co-Founder and Owner, Ragged Mountain Running Shop   
  • Louise McNamee
    Partner and President (Retired) - Messner, Vetere, Berger, McNamme Schmetterer Euro RSCG
  • Kelli Palmer, PhD
    Global Vice President, Employee Experience at WillowTree
  • Mark Roberts, CPA
    Managing Director and Leader, Alvarez & Marsal North American Commercial Restructuring (U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region)
  • Laura Morgan Roberts, PhD
    Associate Professor of Business Administration, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia
  • Scott Syverud, MD
    Professor Emeritus, UVA Department of Emergency Medicine
  • R. Craig Wood
    Partner, McGuireWoods LLP | Adjunct Professor, Washington and Lee University School of Law 

  • Vacancy (1)

Upcoming Meetings

  • Thursday, March 27, 2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 26, 2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, September 18, 2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, December 11, 2:30 p.m.

Contact

 To contact the UPG Board, please email: [email protected]

 For questions about UPG Board business or meetings, please contact: Melanie Evans, Manager of Administration 