UPG Board of Directors
Officers of the UPG Board Of Directors
- Jeff Burton
Chair (Public Director)
Megan Tracci, MD
Vice-Chair
R. Craig Wood
Chair-Elect (Public Director)
Officers of UPG
- Anne Bachmann
Secretary
J. Scott Just, MD, MBA
Chief Executive Officer
- James Larner, MD
President
- Marc Rickabaugh
Treasurer
Members of the UPG Board of Directors
Ex-Officio
Teresa “Terrie” Edwards, MHA, LFACHE
Interim Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health University Medical Center
- Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP
Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health | Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, University of Virginia
Colin P. Derdeyn, MD
Interim Dean, UVA School of Medicine
- Megan Tracci, MD
President of Clinical Staff | Professor of Surgery
At-Large Physician Directors
- Vanessa H. Gregg, MD
Associate Professor | Director, UVA Division of General Obstetrics and Gynecology
Kirsten Greene, MD, MAS, FACS
Chair, Department of Urology
James Larner, MD
Chair, Department of Radiation Oncology
Mohan Nadkarni, MD
Professor of Internal Medicine | David A. Harrison Distinguished Educator, UVA School of Medicine
Andrew Muck, MD
Professor and Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine
Advanced Practice Provider Director
- Rosemarie Tyger, PA-C
Department of Orthopedics
University Representatives
- Jennifer J. Davis
UVA President Representative to the Board | Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, University of Virginia
Victoria D. Harker
UVA Board of Visitors Representative to the Board | Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, TEGNA Inc (Retired)
Public Directors
- Jeff H. Burton
Investment Advisor, Sapere Wealth Management, LLC
- Claire W. Gargalli
Independent Director, Baker Hughes Incorporated (Retired)
- Michael Guthrie
President Emeritus, Howard Hanna Real Estate
- Drew Holzwarth
Managing Partner, Greenwood Homes | Principal, Piedmont Realty Holdings
- Sharon Hostler, MD
Emerita McLemore Birdsong Professor of Pediatrics (Retired), University of Virginia
- Mark Lorenzoni
Co-Founder and Owner, Ragged Mountain Running Shop
- Louise McNamee
Partner and President (Retired) - Messner, Vetere, Berger, McNamme Schmetterer Euro RSCG
- Kelli Palmer, PhD
Global Vice President, Employee Experience at WillowTree
- Mark Roberts, CPA
Managing Director and Leader, Alvarez & Marsal North American Commercial Restructuring (U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region)
- Laura Morgan Roberts, PhD
Associate Professor of Business Administration, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia
- Scott Syverud, MD
Professor Emeritus, UVA Department of Emergency Medicine
- R. Craig Wood
Partner, McGuireWoods LLP | Adjunct Professor, Washington and Lee University School of Law
Vacancy (1)
Upcoming Meetings
- Thursday, March 27, 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 26, 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, September 18, 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, December 11, 2:30 p.m.
Contact
To contact the UPG Board, please email: [email protected]
For questions about UPG Board business or meetings, please contact: Melanie Evans, Manager of Administration