Officers of the UPG Board Of Directors

Jeff Burton

Chair (Public Director)

Chair (Public Director) Megan Tracci, MD

Vice-Chair

R. Craig Wood

Chair-Elect (Public Director)

Officers of UPG

Anne Bachmann

Secretary

Secretary J. Scott Just, MD, MBA

Chief Executive Officer

James Larner, MD

President

Marc Rickabaugh

Treasurer

Members of the UPG Board of Directors

Ex-Officio

Teresa “Terrie” Edwards, MHA, LFACHE

Interim Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health University Medical Center

Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP

Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health | Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, University of Virginia

Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health | Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, University of Virginia Colin P. Derdeyn, MD

Interim Dean, UVA School of Medicine

Megan Tracci, MD

President of Clinical Staff | Professor of Surgery

At-Large Physician Directors

Vanessa H. Gregg, MD

Associate Professor | Director, UVA Division of General Obstetrics and Gynecology

Associate Professor | Director, UVA Division of General Obstetrics and Gynecology Kirsten Greene, MD, MAS, FACS

Chair, Department of Urology

James Larner, MD

Chair, Department of Radiation Oncology

Mohan Nadkarni, MD

Professor of Internal Medicine | David A. Harrison Distinguished Educator, UVA School of Medicine

Andrew Muck, MD

Professor and Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine

Advanced Practice Provider Director

Rosemarie Tyger, PA-C

Department of Orthopedics

University Representatives

Jennifer J. Davis

UVA President Representative to the Board | Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, University of Virginia

UVA President Representative to the Board | Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, University of Virginia Victoria D. Harker

UVA Board of Visitors Representative to the Board | Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, TEGNA Inc (Retired)

Public Directors

Jeff H. Burton

Investment Advisor, Sapere Wealth Management, LLC

Claire W. Gargalli

Independent Director, Baker Hughes Incorporated (Retired)

Michael Guthrie

President Emeritus, Howard Hanna Real Estate

Drew Holzwarth

Managing Partner, Greenwood Homes | Principal, Piedmont Realty Holdings

Sharon Hostler, MD

Emerita McLemore Birdsong Professor of Pediatrics (Retired), University of Virginia

Mark Lorenzoni

Co-Founder and Owner, Ragged Mountain Running Shop

Louise McNamee

Partner and President (Retired) - Messner, Vetere, Berger, McNamme Schmetterer Euro RSCG

Kelli Palmer, PhD

Global Vice President, Employee Experience at WillowTree

Mark Roberts, CPA

Managing Director and Leader, Alvarez & Marsal North American Commercial Restructuring (U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region)

Laura Morgan Roberts, PhD

Associate Professor of Business Administration, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia

Scott Syverud, MD

Professor Emeritus, UVA Department of Emergency Medicine

R. Craig Wood

Partner, McGuireWoods LLP | Adjunct Professor, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Partner, McGuireWoods LLP | Adjunct Professor, Washington and Lee University School of Law Vacancy (1)

Upcoming Meetings

Thursday, March 27, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 26, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 18, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 11, 2:30 p.m.

Contact

To contact the UPG Board, please email: [email protected]

For questions about UPG Board business or meetings, please contact: Melanie Evans, Manager of Administration