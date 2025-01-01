About UPG

UVA Physicians Group (UPG) was founded in 1979 as an administratively supported group practice that works in support of the University Medical Center and UVA School of Medicine. For over 40 years, UPG has been committed to improving the lives of UVA Health physicians and providers, and to the mission, vision, and values of UVA Health in service to patients throughout the region.

UPG strives to support its clinicians and dedicated UVA Health partners by helping fulfill the UVA Health mission of transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians and beyond, and shares and supports the UVA Health vision to be the nation’s leading public academic health system and a best place to work – while transforming patient care, research, education and engagement within the diverse communities UVA Health serves.

UPG has an administrative headquarters in Charlottesville, and also operates in a number of clinical locations - which offer both primary and specialty care services - throughout Charlottesville and the surrounding regions.

More than 950 UVA clinical faculty members are dually employed through UPG and the UVA School of Medicine’s 20 clinical departments. UPG also employs 191 advanced practice providers, who support care delivery and clinical management, and 436 administrative staff, who provide administrative and financial function support.

UPG is an independent 501(c)3 University Associated Organization (UAO), and is governed by its own Board of Directors with a public majority.

Our Services

UPG provides clinical and administrative services in support of our UVA Health partners and providers, including:

• Malpractice insurance through Piedmont Liability Trust

• Pension plan management

• Recruitment and hiring of clinicians

• Clinician benefits

• Represent physician and APP voice in leadership and governance at UVA Health

• Regional clinical operations with UPG

• Value-based programs

• Contracting and legal services

• Burnout mitigation and well-being support

• Sharon L. Hostler Child Development Center with clinician priority

Join Our Team

UPG employs clinical and administrative team members in Charlottesville and in a number of clinical practices throughout the region. Our employees are the foundation and strength of our organization, and are at the core of our 'People 1st' corporate philosophy.

UPG is committed to the fulfillment and well-being of our valued employees. We offer competitive salaries; a broad range of healthcare benefits, including vision and dental; flexible work options; generous paid time off; and short- and long-term disability insurance at no cost to employees.

