UVA Community Health Medical Group is the provider group supporting UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics throughout Northern Virginia, Culpeper and neighboring counties. It is an employment group for physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, ancillary support staff, and administrative team members who deliver expert care in the communities where we work, live and serve.

This medical group is part of the UVA Community Health, Inc. 501(c)3, which is fully owned and operated by UVA Health. UVA Community Health Medical Group has an administrative office headquarters in Manassas, Va. located on the UVA Health Prince William Medical Center campus.

With nearly 300 employed providers, the medical group provides primary care, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatric primary care, inpatient care, and a variety of specialties ranging from surgical care to oncology, radiology, neurology, urology, behavioral health and more. Its providers see patients at Prince William Medical Center, Culpeper Medical Center, and Haymarket Medical Center, as well as approximately 40 outpatient clinic locations—and counting.

World-Class Care Close to Home

UVA Health is an integrated academic healthcare system, which means our community medicine providers can benefit from the technology, infrastructure and clinical subspecialty expertise of the broader UVA Health organization. Using a shared instance of the electronic medical record, patients and providers have a one-stop-shop for patients’ medical history when seen by any UVA Health provider, in any location. Many primary and specialty care providers have close working relationships with faculty researchers and Clinical Department Chairs at University Medical Center, enabling streamlined access to consultations or referrals for patients with complex medical conditions. For patients, this close provider collaboration and cross-system connectivity enhances the continuity and quality of care that is the hallmark of UVA Health.

We continue to expand the services offered in our community medical centers and clinics. These include:

Adult, family, and pediatric primary care

Behavioral health

Breast surgery

Bariatric surgery

Cancer care

Cardiology

Colorectal surgery

General surgery Inpatient hospitalist services

Inpatient gastroenterology

Infectious disease

Internal medicine

Neurology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Outpatient imaging

Pediatric specialty care Plastic surgery / reconstruction

Radiology

Sports medicine

Surgical oncology

Urgent care

Urology

Weight loss (medical)

Our Commitment to Providers

UVA Community Health Medical Group provides clinical and administrative services to support our providers and partners, including:

Streamlined credentialing and onboarding process

Market competitive salary and incentives

Comprehensive benefits and paid time off

Robust retirement plan and match

Paid continuing medical education

Relocation offerings

UVA Community Health Medical Group Governance Council is dedicated to upholding our key governing principles. The Governance Council is made up of community medical group physicians and advanced practice providers who work to unify and amplify provider voices, offer insight on vision and strategy, and steer the overall direction of UVA Community Health Medical Group.

Our locations in Culpeper and Prince William counties are recognized as Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs), qualifying healthcare providers for a range of benefits. Federal and state-funded student loan repayment programs and grants may be available for physicians, advanced practice providers, mental health professionals, oral health providers, and nurses.

Join Our Team

Join UVA Community Health Medical Group, a dynamic part of UVA Health that benefits from extensive infrastructure and a collaborative atmosphere of community and academic healthcare professionals.

