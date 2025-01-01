World-Class Care in Central Virginia

Nestled in the scenic heart of Albemarle County, UVA Health University Medical Center is home to the University of Virginia’s lead teaching and research hospital. It houses the #1 children’s hospital in Virginia per U.S. News & World Report, an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, a 24/7 emergency department with Level I Trauma Center, and Virginia’s only Comprehensive Transplant Center for adults and children.

With a full range of emergency, primary, and specialty care services, University Medical Center is one of only two public safety net health systems in Virginia, accepting all who come through our doors. As the teaching hospital for UVA School of Medicine and UVA School of Nursing, we are providing the next generation of healthcare professionals with expert training. The pursuit of medical discoveries, ground-breaking treatment options and the foremost in healthcare technology innovation makes University Medical Center a destination for excellence in care, education and research.

Our Story in Charlottesville

Thomas Jefferson founded the University of Virginia in 1819 and established the 10th medical school in America. At the time, a single Anatomical Hall was built for medical education, as the community of Charlottesville was too small and remote to support a hospital. By 1901, the first hospital doors were opened — alongside UVA’s first nurse training program — the roots of today's nationally ranked UVA School of Nursing. Over two centuries of consistent expansion and development, we have remained committed to being a world-class teaching hospital, system of care, and partner to our neighbors in the well-being, growth, and prosperity of our community and the Commonwealth.

Engaging Our Communities

Why Choose UVA Health Medical Center?

Accredited by The Joint Commission and designated as a Nursing Magnet Recognition® hospital, University Medical Center maintains the highest standards of clinical practice. Our expert teams are leading breakthrough medical research and delivering industry-leading medical care in everything from routine prevention to the most complex medical conditions and cutting-edge clinical trials. A destination for highly specialized programs, our clinical prowess and world-renowned providers attract patients from across the country and the world.

Highlights include:

Level I Trauma Center: Provides the highest total level of care for critically injured patients.

No. 1 Pediatric Hospital in Virginia: Ranked by U.S. News & World Report in 2025-2026, marking the fifth year in a row it has received this honor.

NCI-Designated Cancer Center: UVA Health has the first cancer center in Virginia named a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). We are among the elite centers in the United States to receive the NCI's highest designation.

Comprehensive Transplant Center: The only comprehensive transplant center in Virginia for adults and children.

Academic Medical Expertise: Patients benefit from our constant pursuit of innovation in clinical care, research, education, and community engagement. We are recognized as a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.

Advanced Technology: We lead the field in Virginia for robotic surgery, precision medicine, and digital tools for diagnosis and intervention.

Facts & Stats

See more about University Medical Center by the numbers.

Facts and Stats