Skip to main content

Team Member Volunteering & Giving

Are you a team member interested in employee volunteering? 

Community Relations - Day of Caring - 457x326

To get started, you can:

Team Member Volunteering Benefits

UVA gives eligible employees paid hours to volunteer at schools and nonprofit organizations each year. Read more about the School Assistance and Volunteer Service Leave benefit

Day of Caring

The United Way Laurence E. Richardson Day of Caring was established in 1992 to promote the spirit and value of volunteerism, increase the awareness of local human services agencies and schools and demonstrate what people working together for the community can accomplish.

Each year, UVA Health teams donate their time and talents to various community projects during the annual Day of Caring.

Almost 400 UVA Health employees participate in the Day of Caring every year. Our dedicated volunteers take on a variety of tasks, including landscaping, painting, fixing medical records and cleaning. 

Participation in Community Events

Follow the guidelines for participating in a community event, representing UVA Health. Organizations can also request UVA Health participation. 

See the event participation best practices.

CVC logo

Giving Back: Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign

This annual campaign gives UVA employees the chance to set aside part of our paychecks to local and national nonprofits. The automatic payroll deduction option makes it easy.