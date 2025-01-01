Team Member Volunteering & Giving

Are you a team member interested in employee volunteering?

To get started, you can:

Find a local volunteer opportunity

Join a board through the Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNE) Board Academy

Team Member Volunteering Benefits

UVA gives eligible employees paid hours to volunteer at schools and nonprofit organizations each year. Read more about the School Assistance and Volunteer Service Leave benefit.

Day of Caring

The United Way Laurence E. Richardson Day of Caring was established in 1992 to promote the spirit and value of volunteerism, increase the awareness of local human services agencies and schools and demonstrate what people working together for the community can accomplish.

Each year, UVA Health teams donate their time and talents to various community projects during the annual Day of Caring.

Almost 400 UVA Health employees participate in the Day of Caring every year. Our dedicated volunteers take on a variety of tasks, including landscaping, painting, fixing medical records and cleaning.

Participation in Community Events

Follow the guidelines for participating in a community event, representing UVA Health. Organizations can also request UVA Health participation.

See the event participation best practices.