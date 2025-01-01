Skip to main content

Sustainability & Environmental Vision

At UVA Health, we recognize the importance of a healthy environment. We know our efforts impact the broader health of our community.

We envision sustainability as a core value. It's what we do to improve the health of our:

  • Staff
  • Providers
  • Patients 
  • Community

Our Mission of Sustainability

The mission of sustainability at UVA Health is to continue to deliver exceptional patient care. We do this while reducing operating costs, waste, and our environmental impact. 

Our Sustainability Goals

Achieving these goals will: 

  • Enhance patient care
  • Improve staff experience and retention
  • Support the health of the greater community. 

See UVA’s Sustainability Plan 2020-2030 for more.

Carbon Neutral & Fossil Fuel-Free
  • By 2030, UVA will be carbon neutral. And by 2050, we will be fossil fuel-free.
Reduce Waste to 30%
  • By 2030, reduce waste footprint to 30% of 2010 totals.
Reduce Water by 30%
  • By 2030, reduce potable water consumption 30% below 2010 levels.
Reduce Nitrogen by 30%
  • By 2030, reduce reactive nitrogen losses to the environment 30% below 2010 levels.
Increase Sustainable Food to 30%
  • By 2030, make sustainable food purchases 30% of annual total.
Team members standing together

More About Our Efforts

At UVA Health, we strive to become a best-in-class sustainability leader in the healthcare sector. Each day, we work to: - Limit our carbon footprint with energy-efficient buildings - Capture and reuse water - Minimize our waste - Bring sustainable foods to our cafes and patient rooms