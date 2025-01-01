Sustainability & Environmental Vision
At UVA Health, we recognize the importance of a healthy environment. We know our efforts impact the broader health of our community.
We envision sustainability as a core value. It's what we do to improve the health of our:
- Staff
- Providers
- Patients
- Community
Our Mission of Sustainability
The mission of sustainability at UVA Health is to continue to deliver exceptional patient care. We do this while reducing operating costs, waste, and our environmental impact.
Our Sustainability Goals
Achieving these goals will:
- Enhance patient care
- Improve staff experience and retention
- Support the health of the greater community.
See UVA’s Sustainability Plan 2020-2030 for more.
Carbon Neutral & Fossil Fuel-Free
- By 2030, UVA will be carbon neutral. And by 2050, we will be fossil fuel-free.
Reduce Waste to 30%
- By 2030, reduce waste footprint to 30% of 2010 totals.
Reduce Water by 30%
- By 2030, reduce potable water consumption 30% below 2010 levels.
Reduce Nitrogen by 30%
- By 2030, reduce reactive nitrogen losses to the environment 30% below 2010 levels.
Increase Sustainable Food to 30%
- By 2030, make sustainable food purchases 30% of annual total.
More About Our Efforts
At UVA Health, we strive to become a best-in-class sustainability leader in the healthcare sector. Each day, we work to: - Limit our carbon footprint with energy-efficient buildings - Capture and reuse water - Minimize our waste - Bring sustainable foods to our cafes and patient rooms
Community
- Community Engagement and Health Outcomes
- Targeted Outreach Programs
- Population Health
- Volunteer Opportunities
Work for UVA Health, School of Medicine, or School of Nursing? You're welcome to join the Health System Sustainability Committee.
- Green Labs
UVA Health laboratories can address their environmental impact by achieving Green Labs Certification.
- Green Workplace
Improve office wellness and efficiency with the Green Workplace Program.
- Recent News
See more about sustainable healthcare successes from across UVA Health University Medical Center.
- School of Medicine
School of Medicine assistant professor of medical education, Samantha Ahdoot, MD, highlights the rise of climate medicine.
- School of Nursing
Two UVA Health nurses were inspired to launch a project to reduce and replace plastic patient belongings bags.