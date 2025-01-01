Sustainability & Environmental Vision

At UVA Health, we recognize the importance of a healthy environment. We know our efforts impact the broader health of our community.

We envision sustainability as a core value. It's what we do to improve the health of our:

Staff

Providers

Patients

Community

Our Mission of Sustainability

The mission of sustainability at UVA Health is to continue to deliver exceptional patient care. We do this while reducing operating costs, waste, and our environmental impact.

Our Sustainability Goals

Achieving these goals will:

Enhance patient care

Improve staff experience and retention

Support the health of the greater community.

See UVA’s Sustainability Plan 2020-2030 for more.

Carbon Neutral & Fossil Fuel-Free

By 2030, UVA will be carbon neutral. And by 2050, we will be fossil fuel-free.

Reduce Waste to 30%

By 2030, reduce waste footprint to 30% of 2010 totals.

Reduce Water by 30%

By 2030, reduce potable water consumption 30% below 2010 levels.

Reduce Nitrogen by 30%

By 2030, reduce reactive nitrogen losses to the environment 30% below 2010 levels.

Increase Sustainable Food to 30%