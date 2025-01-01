The 2022-2032 Strategic Plan
A Bold Vision for the Future
As a milestone in our almost 200-year history, we have created UVA Health’s first-ever enterprise-wide strategic plan. This plan outlines an ambitious set of strategic goals and initiatives to align our collective efforts.
It codifies our core values and establishes a unifying vision to be the nation’s leading public academic health system and best place to work by transforming patient care, research, education, and engagement with the diverse communities we serve.
As we begin implementation of the plan, we welcome ongoing involvement and input from both team members and the community.
Our Mission: Transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians and beyond
See our Mission, Vision & Values
One Future Together | Health & Hope for All
An extension of the University’s 2030 Strategic Plan, UVA Health is committed to being both Great and Good. UVA Health’s strategic plan represents an extension of the University’s Great and Good plan.
Initiatives
Cultivating Healthy Communities & Belonging For All
Every single member of our 16,000 strong UVA Health team is essential to achieve our mission to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond.
- Best place to work
- Community engagement and health outcomes
- Value-based care
Strengthening Our Foundation
Critical and appreciable investments will be made to modernize our operations and supporting infrastructure to make it easier for our patients to access our services and for our teams to provide care, to teach, and to discover.
- Work as one UVA Health Team
- Superior quality, patient safety, and outcomes
- Resource stewardship and philanthropy
- Easy access and experience of care
Expanding Our Excellence & Enabling Discoveries for Better Health
We are committed to leading in the delivery of the best and most advanced patient care, reflective of our ability to translate discoveries into revolutionary therapies.
- Distinction in education
- Leading research and translational impact
- Statewide expansion
- Destination clinical programs
Progress Updates: The Plan in Action
As outlined in our strategic plan, we're committed to improving healthcare through expanding the breadth and scope of high-impact translational research through the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology. See more about why and how we've created the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology.