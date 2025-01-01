The 2022-2032 Strategic Plan

A Bold Vision for the Future

As a milestone in our almost 200-year history, we have created UVA Health’s first-ever enterprise-wide strategic plan. This plan outlines an ambitious set of strategic goals and initiatives to align our collective efforts.

It codifies our core values and establishes a unifying vision to be the nation’s leading public academic health system and best place to work by transforming patient care, research, education, and engagement with the diverse communities we serve.

As we begin implementation of the plan, we welcome ongoing involvement and input from both team members and the community.

Our Mission: Transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians and beyond

One Future Together | Health & Hope for All

An extension of the University’s 2030 Strategic Plan, UVA Health is committed to being both Great and Good. UVA Health’s strategic plan represents an extension of the University’s Great and Good plan.

Initiatives

Cultivating Healthy Communities & Belonging For All

Every single member of our 16,000 strong UVA Health team is essential to achieve our mission to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond.

Best place to work

Community engagement and health outcomes

Value-based care

Strengthening Our Foundation

Critical and appreciable investments will be made to modernize our operations and supporting infrastructure to make it easier for our patients to access our services and for our teams to provide care, to teach, and to discover.

Work as one UVA Health Team

Superior quality, patient safety, and outcomes

Resource stewardship and philanthropy

Easy access and experience of care

Expanding Our Excellence & Enabling Discoveries for Better Health

We are committed to leading in the delivery of the best and most advanced patient care, reflective of our ability to translate discoveries into revolutionary therapies.