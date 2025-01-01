Research & Discovery

Medical Discovery to Improve Human Health

World-class researchers at UVA Health are revolutionizing the future of medicine by translating discoveries into life-saving and life-changing care. UVA Health’s groundbreaking research addresses some of the most complex medical problems of our time, curing diseases, improving patients’ quality of life and bringing hope where it is needed most.

UVA Health researchers are recognized around the world for their work. Each year, National Institutes of Health and other funding partners award hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to UVA School of Medicine and UVA School of Nursing researchers. Our relentless pursuit of health innovation, collaboration and scientific excellence propels us to the forefront of biomedical research.

Expansive Research Efforts

UVA School of Medicine has seven major research centers and more than a dozen core facilities. Our 14 department-affiliated centers advance medicine in behavioral health, child health, reproduction, vision, psychiatry, regenerative medicine, cancer immunotherapy and more. UVA School of Nursing conducts groundbreaking investigations into nursing practice with programs ranging from paid undergraduate research internships through postdoctoral research fellowships, known for research excellence in aging, healthcare technology, and social determinants of health.

Innovation Spotlight

UVA Health researchers and scientists will be at the heart of UVA’s new Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology, fulfilling the mission to transform science into novel medicines, and collaborating to develop treatments and cures for the most challenging medical conditions at an accelerated pace. Though the Manning Institute building is under construction and on schedule for a 2027 grand opening, the ecosystem of innovation surrounding it is already in progress and continuing to build momentum.

The institute’s state-of-the-art biomedical research and manufacturing facility will bring together every stage of drug discovery and development — from basic science to manufacturing to clinical trials and commercialization. This end-to-end model will deliver new therapies to patients faster than ever before.

The Manning Institute also includes a new, state-of-the-art Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility to produce human-grade therapeutics for testing in the statewide clinical trials network.

Contributions to Research

UVA Health research covers nearly all areas of medical science and produces discoveries that are transforming how medicine is practiced in the 21st century, including the pioneering of new treatments and protocols.

UVA Health is at the very forefront of the development of innovative applications for focused ultrasound, a high-tech approach that replaces scalpels with targeted sound waves. UVA’s pioneering research with this leading-edge technology has already led to its approval for the treatment of essential tremor, a common movement disorder, and Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

Excited by the vast untapped potential of the technology, UVA Health leaders have launched the world’s first Focused Ultrasound Immunotherapy Center. The center is dedicated to using sound waves to enhance the effectiveness of immunotherapy for battling cancer, destroying tumors and saving lives.

UVA Health has also launched the Harrison Family Translational Research Center in Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases, which is operational today and will be housed in the new Manning Institute building. The cutting-edge translational research program is developing the next generation of treatments for Alzheimer’s and other devastating, memory-robbing disorders.

UVA Health continues to refine its artificial pancreas that is transforming the lives of patients with type 1 diabetes. The device automates insulin delivery for users, freeing them from the need for endless painful needle sticks. Researchers at UVA’s Center for Diabetes Technology are now exploring the potential of artificial intelligence to further augment the device’s already impressive abilities. This is just one of the ways UVA Health is harnessing AI to improve patient care.

Clinical Trials

It takes years to develop a new drug, medication, therapy, device, or technique. Researchers perform tests several times to see if they work and if they're safe for humans.

As a major academic medical system, UVA Health conducts hundreds of clinical trials. Those who participate in a clinical trial at UVA Health join the team of world-renowned researchers who advance medicine by discovering and testing cutting-edge new therapies. UVA Health is expanding its trial network across the state in conjunction with the support structures being developed for the Manning Institute. An expanded network of statewide clinical trials will improve access and allow more Virginians to benefit from potential treatments as they are developed – possibly years before they become widely available – and closer to home.

Research Partnerships

UVA Health researchers engage with an array of collaborators at the leading-edge of medicine. These joint efforts advance medical research and health innovation. As outlined in our 2022-2032 Strategic Plan, we partner with industry leaders, academic institutions, and community groups that align with our goal to improve lives across Virginia and beyond.