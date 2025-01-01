Research & Discovery

Skip to main content

Medical Discovery to Improve Human Health

World-class researchers at UVA Health are revolutionizing the future of medicine by translating discoveries into life-saving and life-changing care. UVA Health’s groundbreaking research addresses some of the most complex medical problems of our time, curing diseases, improving patients’ quality of life and bringing hope where it is needed most. 

UVA Health researchers are recognized around the world for their work. Each year, National Institutes of Health and other funding partners award hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to UVA School of Medicine and UVA School of Nursing researchers. Our relentless pursuit of health innovation, collaboration and scientific excellence propels us to the forefront of biomedical research.    

Expansive Research Efforts

UVA School of Medicine has seven major research centers and more than a dozen core facilities. Our 14 department-affiliated centers advance medicine in behavioral health, child health, reproduction, vision, psychiatry, regenerative medicine, cancer immunotherapy and more. UVA School of Nursing conducts groundbreaking investigations into nursing practice with programs ranging from paid undergraduate research internships through postdoctoral research fellowships, known for research excellence in aging, healthcare technology, and social determinants of health.  

Innovation Spotlight

UVA Health researchers and scientists will be at the heart of UVA’s new Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology, fulfilling the mission to transform science into novel medicines, and collaborating to develop treatments and cures for the most challenging medical conditions at an accelerated pace. Though the Manning Institute building is under construction and on schedule for a 2027 grand opening, the ecosystem of innovation surrounding it is already in progress and continuing to build momentum.  

The institute’s state-of-the-art biomedical research and manufacturing facility will bring together every stage of drug discovery and development — from basic science to manufacturing to clinical trials and commercialization. This end-to-end model will deliver new therapies to patients faster than ever before.  

The Manning Institute also includes a new, state-of-the-art Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility to produce human-grade therapeutics for testing in the statewide clinical trials network.  

Contributions to Research

UVA Health research covers nearly all areas of medical science and produces discoveries that are transforming how medicine is practiced in the 21st century, including the pioneering of new treatments and protocols. 

  • UVA Health is at the very forefront of the development of innovative applications for focused ultrasound, a high-tech approach that replaces scalpels with targeted sound waves. UVA’s pioneering research with this leading-edge technology has already led to its approval for the treatment of essential tremor, a common movement disorder, and Parkinson’s disease symptoms.  

  • Excited by the vast untapped potential of the technology, UVA Health leaders have launched the world’s first Focused Ultrasound Immunotherapy Center. The center is dedicated to using sound waves to enhance the effectiveness of immunotherapy for battling cancer, destroying tumors and saving lives.  

  • UVA Health continues to refine its artificial pancreas that is transforming the lives of patients with type 1 diabetes. The device automates insulin delivery for users, freeing them from the need for endless painful needle sticks. Researchers at UVA’s Center for Diabetes Technology are now exploring the potential of artificial intelligence to further augment the device’s already impressive abilities. This is just one of the ways UVA Health is harnessing AI to improve patient care. 

Clinical Trials

It takes years to develop a new drug, medication, therapy, device, or technique. Researchers perform tests several times to see if they work and if they're safe for humans.  

As a major academic medical system, UVA Health conducts hundreds of clinical trials. Those who participate in a clinical trial at UVA Health join the team of world-renowned researchers who advance medicine by discovering and testing cutting-edge new therapies. UVA Health is expanding its trial network across the state in conjunction with the support structures being developed for the Manning Institute. An expanded network of statewide clinical trials will improve access and allow more Virginians to benefit from potential treatments as they are developed – possibly years before they become widely available – and closer to home.

Research Partnerships 

UVA Health researchers engage with an array of collaborators at the leading-edge of medicine. These joint efforts advance medical research and health innovation. As outlined in our 2022-2032 Strategic Plan, we partner with industry leaders, academic institutions, and community groups that align with our goal to improve lives across Virginia and beyond. 

Do you have sleep problems or daytime sleepiness after COVID?

The Infectious Disease Department seeks men and women 18 years and older with continuing sleep problems after a COVID diagnosis for a research study. Researchers are studying possible treatments for adults who have Long COVID, which is when a person has symptoms months after getting COVID. We want to find possible treatments to improve sleep quality and daily functioning for people who have Long COVID You may be a good fit for this study if: • You are an adult who had COVID • You do not have an active COVID infection • You still have 1 or more of these symptoms: Problems falling asleep or staying asleep. Poor sleep quality. Trouble staying awake or feeling very tired during the day. Or insomnia or problems with your sleep-wake Schedule. • You are not pregnant or breastfeeding What to expect If you decide to take part, your participation should last about 3 to 4 months. During that time, you will: • Visit the clinic 2 to 3 times to complete surveys, lab tests, and tests of attention and thinking speed • Use a daily study intervention, such as a study drug, device, or other approach, provided at no cost • Wear a device to track your activity patterns and/or light exposure • Complete a sleep/activity log at home • Answer follow-up surveys Study-related medications, devices, procedures, provided at no cost. Additional information can be found here: https://trials.recovercovid.org/sleep RECOVER-SLEEP: Platform Protocol ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT06404086 Contact Email: [email protected] Contact Phone: 855-UVA-JEDI (882-5334) Toll-Free or 434-243-4008

Single-Visit Research Study Evaluating New Smell Test

The Department of Otolaryngology seeks adults and children ages 10 to 98 for a research study. The purpose of the study is to see how well a new smell test works. The study involves taking one or two smell tests and filling out some surveys. The smell tests require scratching or peeling several labels, sniffing the released smell, and answering a question about each smell. Participants can complete the study in a single visit that will last about 1 hour. You may be eligible for this study if: • You are between the ages of 10 and 98. • You are willing to complete smell surveys and tests. • You can attend a single study visit lasting approximately 1 hour. Study-related smell tests and surveys are provided free of charge. There are no costs to study participants. Compensation for study completion is $20. For more information please contact: Mackenzie Koch [email protected]

Longitudinal Smell Test Research Study

The University of Virginia’s Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery is conducting a research study to better understand how the sense of smell changes based on age, sex, race, and various conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease and smell disorders due to upper respiratory infections. We are seeking: - Healthy children and adults ages 10 to 90 - Adults ages 30 to 90 diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease - Children and adults ages 10 to 90 diagnosed with anosmia (little or no ability to smell) or hyposmia (reduced ability to smell) due to an upper respiratory viral infection (such as COVID-19, a cold, influenza, or other respiratory disease) Study Details: - Healthy Participants (ages 10 to 90): You will take two types of smell tests over a 12-month period and complete surveys. No in-person visits are required, as all smell tests can be completed at home. Participants can earn up to $143 for completing the study. - Participants with Parkinson’s Disease (ages 30 to 90): You will take three types of smell tests over a 12-month period, with both at-home and in-person tests. There will be three in-person visits, each lasting about 1.5 hours. Participants can earn up to $156 for completing the study. - Participants with Smell Disorders due to a Viral Infection (ages 10 to 90): You will take three types of smell tests over a 12-month period, with both at-home and in-person tests. There will be three in-person visits, each lasting about 1.5 hours. Participants can earn up to $156 for completing the study. How It Works: - Smell tests involve scratching or peeling labels or using pens to release scents, followed by answering questions about each smell. - Study-related materials are provided at no cost.

Outpatient Research Study for Adults (55 or older OR 18 or older with weakened immune system) who tested + for COVID in last = 5 days with no or symptom onset within = 5 days

The Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Disease seeks adults who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 5 days for a research study. People early on in their infection who test positive for COVID-19 and have a higher risk of getting very sick will take part in this study. The study team hopes to find out if giving anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmunoglobulin (hIVIG) to people early in their infection with COVID-19, before the body has had a chance to make its own antibodies, can help prevent bad effects from COVID-19 and enable them to stay out of the hospital. You may be eligible for this study if you: ? Are 55 or older OR are 18 or older with a weakened immune system ? Have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 5 days ? Are not having symptoms OR have symptom onset within = 5 days ? Are not currently hospitalized What is hIVIG? hIVIG stands for “hyperimmune intravenous immunoglobulin.” hIVIG is made from blood plasma donated by healthy people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Plasma is the liquid part of your blood. The plasma is collected and purified to make hIVIG. It contains high levels of antibodies that fight the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). Antibodies are natural proteins made by the body to fight or prevent infection. If you join this study, you will receive one dose of either hIVIG or a placebo (salt water which has no drug in it). Your chance of receiving hIVIG will be 50%, which is just like flipping a coin. You will get hIVIG or placebo as a drip or infusion (IV) into one of your veins. The study team will watch you while the infusion is being given and for some time after. You will get the usual standard care for COVID-19 that you would receive even if you were not in a study. Your decision to join the study is purely up to you, and you can change your mind at any time. This study lasts for up to 30 days long. Study involves taking an experimental medicine/placebo (Day 0), blood draws, saliva and nose swab samples (Day 0 & 7). On Days 1-7 you will take temperatures at home and measure your oxygen levels every day, and on days 1,4,14 and 28 there will be a 10-minute phone call. Study-related medications, devices, procedures, provided at no cost. Additional information can be found here: Outpatient Treatment With Anti-Coronavirus Immunoglobulin (OTAC) Contact Email: [email protected] Contact Phone: 855-UVA-JEDI (882-5334) Toll-Free or 434-243-4008

Research study: understanding bone health in youth with obesity

The Department of Pediatrics seeks young people to join a research study. If you are 12-21 years old and have obesity, you may be eligible to join. We want to find out whether the weight loss drug semaglutide affects bone health in young people. To do this, we want to compare bone health in people taking semaglutide with people who are being treated with diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes. You will have 6 visits over 26 months that include: - DXA and HRpQCT scans to assess bone health. - Physical examinations and questionnaires. - Hormone, nutrition, exercise, and appetite evaluation. If you are taking semaglutide, you mut have a prescription from your regular doctor. The study doctors are not able to prescribe semaglutide for the study. Your semaglutide must be paid for by insurance. There are no other costs to be part of the study. If you are interested in this study, please contact Andrea Marrs or Dr. Christine Burt Solorzano at [email protected].

UVA Department of Anesthesiology is Seeking Married Individuals Ages 35 and Up to Participate in a Study on Stress and Brain Function.

The Department of Anesthesiology at UVA seeks married adults ages 35 and older whose spouses are not undergoing spinal surgery for a research study. The purpose of the study is to explore whether spouses of patients undergoing spinal surgery experience greater stress and changes in brain function compared to spouses whose partners are not having surgery. You may be eligible for this study if: 1. You and your spouse are both 35 years of age or older. 2. You are able to follow instructions in English. 3. You can refrain from using psychoactive substances, including alcohol, for 10 hours before each study visit. 4. You have not previously participated in this study. You cannot participate in this study if: • Your spouse is scheduled for surgery or has had surgery in the past year • You have any major neurological, cardiac, kidney, or liver disease • You have a history of alcohol or drug dependence • You are currently taking sedatives (e.g., benzodiazepines, Ambien, antihistamines, melatonin supplements) Study involves coming to UVA for 2 study visits, each lasting approximately 1 hour. During each visit, participants will: 1. Complete a series of questionnaires 2. Provide a sample of exhaled gas by breathing into a plastic bag (for stress marker analysis). The second visit will take place 8 to 12 days after the first visit. Study-related provided at no cost. If you are interested in participating or learning more about this study, please contact the study’s CRC, Alexa Gromada, at 434-305-6966. Thank you for your interest!

Research study: understanding the best strategy for estrogen administration to optimize bone health in young women with functional hypothalamic amenorrhea

The Department of Pediatrics seeks young women to join a research study. If you are 14-25 years old and are low weight or have lost a lot of weight or exercise a lot AND have irregular or absent menstrual periods, you may be eligible to join. Loss of menstrual periods from such causes is also called functional hypothalamic amenorrhea (FHA). Girls and women with FHA are at risk for poor bone health and fracture because of many reasons, including having low levels of estrogen. We want to find out the best way to give two hormones, estrogen and progesterone, to improve bone health in young women with FHA. You will have 4 visits over 14 months that include: -Physical examinations and questionnaires. -Hormone, nutrition, eating habits, and exercise evaluation. -DXA and HRpQCT scans to assess bone health. There are no costs to be part of the study. If you are interested in this study, please contact Andrea Marrs or Dr. Christine Burt Solorzano at [email protected].

