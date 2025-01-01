UVA Health Quality & Safety

At UVA Health, delivering the highest-quality, most advanced, and safest healthcare to our patients is our top priority. That’s why we never stop striving to make our best better.

As a leading healthcare institution, our goal is to be the safest place in America to receive care and to work, because patient and team member safety is essential to providing the best healthcare. We use data from objective, independent sources to compare the care we provide at UVA Health to the care other hospitals provide.

Whenever possible, we look at risk-adjusted data, which reflects the complex cases we treat. We also compare ourselves to “like” hospitals, meaning hospitals that treat about the same number and types of patients we do and also have residency training programs.

Academic medical centers like UVA Health care for the sickest patients, who are often most sensitive to developing complications because they are so severely ill. Many of these patients have transferred from community hospitals where they already received standard care that did not work. At UVA Health, it is our duty and mission to provide advanced care for severely ill patients with complex needs when other hospitals cannot.