World-Class Care, Right Here in Manassas

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center is a nationally recognized, 130-bed acute care hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, two cardiac catheterization labs, imaging, and other highly specialized on-campus clinics in Manassas, Virginia. It is home to the Hylton Women & Children’s Center with a Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), as well as an outpatient ambulatory surgery center on site. It is an integrated part of the UVA Health academic health system that includes two other community medical centers in Northern Virginia and Culpeper, University Medical Center in Charlottesville, a statewide network of outpatient clinics, two physician groups, UVA School of Medicine, UVA School of Nursing, and the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library.

Our Story in Northern Virginia

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center first opened its doors in 1964 as Prince William Hospital. Deeply rooted in the Manassas community, the hospital was proposed to county officials by a local leader in 1956. Community members led fundraising efforts, raising more than $830,000 (above their goal) to build it. Along with a donation of 16-acres, and a federal grant, Prince William Hospital opened with four exam rooms, two intensive care rooms, labor and delivery, two operating rooms and a radiology department. In 2021, Prince William Medical Center began the journey to become a fully integrated part of UVA Health and has continued investing in leading-edge technology, recruiting highly skilled subspecialty providers, expanding primary and specialty care services, and strengthening connections with the community. It has been awarded nationally for pulmonary programs in heart and vascular care, hospital patient safety, maternity care, cancer care and more.

Why Choose UVA Health Prince William Medical Center?

Fully accredited by The Joint Commission, Prince William Medical Center combines the welcoming environment of a community hospital with the sophistication of advanced specialty care. It offers convenient care close to home, while being tightly coordinated with University Medical Center in Charlottesville and UVA Health's other community medical centers. This integration provides patients with seamless access to leading primary care providers and specialty care expertise, delivering exceptional care without sacrificing the comfort and accessibility of community medicine.

The Level III NICU provides specialized and comprehensive care for premature infants and critically ill newborns who require more intensive support than other babies. The neonatal care team at Prince William Medical Center is tightly coordinated with the pediatric subspecialists at UVA Health Children’s in Charlottesville—the #1 children’s hospital in Virginia for five years running according to U.S. News & World Report. Integrated technology connects our NICUs so families can have real-time consults and conversations with world-renowned experts at UVA Health Children’s, together with their local care team at Prince William, all from the bedside of our tiniest patients.

National Recognition — Our honors keep growing in vital areas like patient safety, stroke and cardiac care, and labor and delivery. Some of our recognitions include:

Certified by The Joint Commission



American Nursing Credentialing Center Magnet Recognition, the highest and most prestigious distinction for nursing excellence and high-quality patient care



U.S. News & World Report High Performing Hospitals for Maternity 2025



“A” Grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group



American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer Program Certification

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Services — Board-certified providers and service-driven staff help you and your primary care doctor decide on the right treatments for you.

— Board-certified providers and service-driven staff help you and your primary care doctor decide on the right treatments for you. Imaging-supported Minimally Invasive Procedures — The latest methods to treat vascular (blood vessel) conditions.

— The latest methods to treat vascular (blood vessel) conditions. Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Telehealth — We're connected to UVA Health Children's, so you can consult with our neonatology experts in real time.

— We're connected to UVA Health Children's, so you can consult with our neonatology experts in real time. Collaborative Care — We coordinate services throughout the UVA Health academic system through secure digital networks, and multi-skilled care teams collaborate on patient care.

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center offers care teams from every healthcare specialty. Our highly skilled team of specialists collaborates to bring patients:

24/7 emergency care

Advanced stroke and cardiac care programs

Inpatient and outpatient behavioral health

Women’s health services

Labor and delivery (with a Level III NICU)

Orthopedics, spine, and sports medicine specialists

Hospital and outpatient imaging

State-of-the-art blood services, including transfusions

Cancer care

Outpatient infusion services

Therapy services

Wound care with hyperbaric medicine

Chronic pain management

Meet Our Providers

“The cardiac program at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center continues to develop and meet our community’s needs. As it keeps expanding, I believe we will see it exceed expectations.”

– Zan Zaidi, MD, chief medical officer, UVA Community Health

Community Connections

Prince William Medical Center’s deep community roots are reflected in the many team members who were born at the hospital, who have raised their families in the community, and continue to work or volunteer here. The hospital’s auxiliary was created in 1962, raised approximately $5,000 a year, and had 200 volunteers by the time it opened its doors. The spirit of service extends beyond the hospital walls with our team and valued community partnerships. We have a community-driven commitment to world-class care, right here at home. That passion is a testament to our deep-rooted partnerships and our role as a trusted health resource in the region.

Our team supports needs in the Greater Prince William County area, Fauquier County, and the broader Northern and Central Virginia region through strategic partnerships that address health priorities. We aim to build long-lasting ties with local groups and take part in events across the region. Working with local nonprofits extends our impact beyond the hospital walls. It leads to healthier outcomes in our communities.