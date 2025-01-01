Population Health
Population Health works to ensure connected health, the care continuum strategy, and community integration to improve patient outcomes, optimize care, reduce healthcare barriers, and help our communities throughout Virginia access available health services. To deliver on this mission, they provide care that meets people where they are through integrated services and virtual health.
This means working across inpatient, ambulatory, emergency, and community settings. Through these diverse modalities and advanced technology, Population Health offers support through transitions and to ensure continuity of care.
Our Services
Services Include:
- Complex Care Management
- Telehealth/Telemedicine
- Transitional Care
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Proactive Care Coordination
- Mobile Care
- In-home follow-up and preventative care
- Pharmacy consultations
- Community Paramedicine Services
- Behavioral Health Support
- Community Health Worker Integration
- Comprehensive Home Health and Home Infusion Services
- Patient Resource Support
Population Health offers the expertise needed to make sure that every patient in our region and throughout the state are able to access the highest quality care. This care is grounded in best practices but driven by individual patient need.
Through the work of our Population Health teams, UVA Health is able to help more patients progress, reduce readmissions, have shorter hospital stays, avoid non-emergent emergency room visits, and also help more patients access needed services.
Population Health’s Guiding Principles
- Center our work around the needs of patients
- Support and empower one another as a unified team
- Pursue excellence across clinical care, technology, research, and education
- Make transparent, data-informed decisions aligned with our long-term goals
- Deliver the highest quality care with a focus on safety and an exceptional patient care experience
- Embrace innovation and continuous learning
- Steward our financial, environmental, and organizational resources responsibly
- Define clear objectives, measure progress, and celebrate success
- Strengthen UVA Health’s presence and trust across the communities we serve
