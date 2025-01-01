Population Health works to ensure connected health, the care continuum strategy, and community integration to improve patient outcomes, optimize care, reduce healthcare barriers, and help our communities throughout Virginia access available health services. To deliver on this mission, they provide care that meets people where they are through integrated services and virtual health.

This means working across inpatient, ambulatory, emergency, and community settings. Through these diverse modalities and advanced technology, Population Health offers support through transitions and to ensure continuity of care.

Our Services

Services Include:

Complex Care Management

Telehealth/Telemedicine

Transitional Care

Remote Patient Monitoring

Proactive Care Coordination

Mobile Care

In-home follow-up and preventative care

Pharmacy consultations

Community Paramedicine Services

Behavioral Health Support

Community Health Worker Integration

Comprehensive Home Health and Home Infusion Services

Patient Resource Support

Population Health offers the expertise needed to make sure that every patient in our region and throughout the state are able to access the highest quality care. This care is grounded in best practices but driven by individual patient need.

Through the work of our Population Health teams, UVA Health is able to help more patients progress, reduce readmissions, have shorter hospital stays, avoid non-emergent emergency room visits, and also help more patients access needed services.