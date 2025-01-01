Patient Reviews and Testimonials

About Our Reviews

At UVA Health, we put our patients are the center of all we do. Delivering the best, most advanced, and safest healthcare to you is our top priority.

We may ask you to review your provider and share your experiences through a patient satisfaction survey. Provider reviews include 2 parts: a star rating (0-5 stars), and your comments.

We know that making the right healthcare choices means having the right information. We want to hear about your experiences and feelings about the care you get at UVA Health. Sharing that information helps us improve and helps you make the best choices for your care.

Star ratings are based on personal opinions. They can offer valuable insights and are just one of the resources patients can use when learning about their healthcare provider.

We partner with an independent patient satisfaction company, Press Ganey, to deliver the survey. They work with healthcare organizations across the U.S. to improve patient medical outcomes.

Who gets the survey?

If you’ve recently received care from a provider at a UVA Health clinic, you may get a survey shortly after your appointment. You may get it by mail, text, or email.

You can only get a survey or rate a provider if you’ve had a recent appointment at a clinic.

Why don’t I see ratings and comments for every provider?

The more ratings a provider gets, the more accurate and reliable the results are. We only show a provider's ratings and comments if they’ve received at least 30 completed surveys.

Also, not every provider receives a star rating. Star ratings are based on:

The number of patients seen

The number of survey responses the provider receives

If they see patients at a clinic or during an appointment

What questions do we ask?

There are 5 questions on the survey. Responders give a 1-5 rating (5 being the best) for the providers' performance on each question. These questions are:

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition Care provider's efforts to include you in decisions about your care Care provider's discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.) Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

There is also space to leave a comment about your experience. The comment may appear on your provider's profile, but it won't be linked to you.

How are star ratings calculated?

On star ratings, we show you both the stars and the average rating (0-5).

If a provider got a rating of 4.2 or below, you'll see only 4 stars are filled in. If they got a rating of 4.3-4.7, you'll see 4 and a half stars. Ratings of 4.8 and above show a full 5 stars.

Are all comments posted?

We post the comments we get without editing them, positive or negative. The only comments we won’t post are those that put your privacy at risk, include profanity, or are possibly libelous.

Are my identity and information protected?

When we post your comment, we’ll make sure to protect your identity by removing all personal information. Online star ratings and patient reviews aren't linked to you.