Partnerships & Clinical Affiliations

Our partnerships and collaborations mean patients in other areas of Virginia can experience UVA Health's expertise closer to home.

Bon Secours Health System

This collaboration gives patients a variety of specialized services, including interventional neuroradiology, care for pediatric infectious diseases, pediatric genetics, and heart care at Bon Secours in Richmond.

Centra Health

Our partnership with Centra Health brings patients in Lynchburg and southern Virginia better access to advanced and highly specialized care. Patients with blood disorders, kidney transplant needs, high-risk pregnancies, gynecologic cancers, stroke, and dialysis needs can now get care close to home.

Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC

In this partnership with UVA Health Children's, the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC brings expertise from the country’s first comprehensive pediatric transplant center to Virginia. This expansion increases access to and enhances the quality of UVA Health's pediatric liver transplant services.

Fortify Children's Health

Fortify Children’s Health was founded in 2018 by UVA Health Children’s and Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. It's a pediatric care network that aims to improve the health of children throughout Virginia by using data and analytics to coordinate resources and reduce costs. All UVA Health pediatricians participate in this network of more than 900 providers statewide. We believe that by empowering clinicians to take the lead in Virginia's transition to population health, we can foster improved child health and make pediatric care more cost-effective.

Hospice of the Piedmont

Hospice of the Piedmont collaborates with us to provide a 10-bed inpatient hospice unit at the UVA Transitional Care Hospital called the Center for Acute Hospice Care.

Outpatient Imaging Affiliates

OIA is UVA Imaging's partner in delivering consistent, quality, state-of-the-art outpatient imaging services. Through this partnership, we are able to offer a wide range of services, including MRIs, CT scans, ultrasounds, fluoroscopy, and X-rays to over 100,000 patients every year.

Regional Radiosurgery Services

Keeping care close to home, we help offer state-of-the-art stereotactic radiosurgery for patients with brain tumors and other brain disorders at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and Riverside Regional Medical Center.

This collaboration brings together the expertise and experience of 3 multidisciplinary teams to bring noninvasive treatment options for tumors, lesions, and disorders anywhere in the body to more patients across Virginia.

Riverside Health

The strategic alliance between UVA Health and Riverside Health makes it easier for eastern Virginians to get innovative care for complex medical conditions, like transplantation, and have access to the latest clinical trials. The first collaborative clinical service includes a broad range of cardiothoracic surgical services. Additional collaboration areas include clinical program development, research, and medical education.

UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital

Our expert team has extensive experience in today’s most advanced therapeutic methods and technologies.

Virginia Congenital Cardiac Collaborative

UVA Health Children’s, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, and Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU have a regional collaborative for pediatric congenital cardiac care. The collaborative combines the efforts of pediatric cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, cardiac anesthesiologists, intensive care physicians, and cardiac support professionals from all institutions, with the goal of improving outcomes for children with complex congenital heart defects, ensuring that no family needs to leave Virginia for the best in pediatric cardiac care.

Winchester Medical Center

We provide management services and medical direction for the stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiotherapy services at Winchester Medical Center.