Our Health System
An integrated health system of advanced care close to home
Where Compassionate Care Meets Groundbreaking Research & Education
UVA Health is a premier academic health system connected by a shared mission to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond. With patient care locations across Virginia, we provide care that meets patients where they are.
Our growing statewide network of care is powered by industry-leading researchers, educators, doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals, all working in concert to advance medical discoveries and expand access to lifesaving treatments. With core mission areas in Patient Care, Education, Research and Community Engagement, UVA Health is comprised of the following entities which — working together — deliver across all missions:
- UVA Health University Medical Center
- UVA School of Medicine
- UVA School of Nursing
- UVA Community Health
- UVA Community Health Medical Group
- UVA Physicians Group
- Claude Moore Health Sciences Library
Medical Centers
UVA Health has four medical centers with acute inpatient hospitals, each supported by provider practices and complementary healthcare services. Our flagship academic teaching hospital is University Medical Center, also home of UVA Health Children’s — the #1 children’s hospital in Virginia as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Our three community medical hospitals serve communities in Northern and Central Virginia at Culpeper Medical Center, Haymarket Medical Center, and Prince William Medical Center.
Medical & Physicians Groups
UVA Health has two employment groups supporting our physician faculty and our patient care providers:
- UVA Physicians Group, for faculty in our School of Medicine who provide patient care across primary and specialty clinics at University Medical Center.
- UVA Community Health Medical Group, for providers and staff who deliver care in our community hospitals and clinics.
Research & Education Institutions
Highly regarded nationally for our outstanding educational opportunities, groundbreaking research, and award-winning faculty, we advance patient care and medical discoveries while training the next generations of doctors, nurses, and health science professionals. In learning communities rooted in support, compassion, and rigor, our students, researchers, residents, and fellows transform healthcare through their excellence and influence.
UVA Community Health
Fully acquired by UVA Health in 2021, UVA Community Health is the not-for-profit operating and employment group for UVA Health’s community medical centers, Cancer Care Gainesville, and several primary and multi-specialty provider practices and outpatient care locations. A wholly-owned subsidiary of UVA Health, it is governed by a corporate board that is accountable to the UVA Health System Board. With longstanding ties to the communities of Culpeper and Prince William counties, UVA Community Health also maintains a community board of directors with representation from local community members. Our commitment to bring world-class care close to home is stronger than ever, backed by the integrated technology and infrastructure of the UVA Health academic health system.
Clinical Affiliations & Partnerships
As one of only two publicly funded health systems in Virginia, we are purpose-built to serve the patients and families of the Commonwealth. We believe no resident should have to leave the state to get care, even for the most extenuating, highly specialized complex care needs. To expand access to the cutting-edge clinical care and world-class expertise of UVA Health, we partner with other healthcare organizations across Virginia and the broader Mid-Atlantic region. This breadth of clinical affiliations and partnerships allows us to bring the best of academic medicine and innovation to patients closer to home than ever before — with streamlined access to UVA Health locations for the treatments and procedures that require the most complex medical intervention.
Community Engagement
UVA Health is dedicated to addressing the unique health needs of the communities we serve throughout Virginia. We work with local organizations and community leaders across the Commonwealth to understand and identify priorities needed to remove barriers to care, advance health outcomes, and create lasting pathways to better health. With localized community engagement and outreach teams, we seek to deeply understand the unique needs of the diverse communities we serve. Our teams are in the community throughout the year, providing health education and wellness information and screenings reducing barriers to care, and increasing better health outcomes.