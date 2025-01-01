Our Health System

UVA Community Health

Fully acquired by UVA Health in 2021, UVA Community Health is the not-for-profit operating and employment group for UVA Health’s community medical centers, Cancer Care Gainesville, and several primary and multi-specialty provider practices and outpatient care locations. A wholly-owned subsidiary of UVA Health, it is governed by a corporate board that is accountable to the UVA Health System Board. With longstanding ties to the communities of Culpeper and Prince William counties, UVA Community Health also maintains a community board of directors with representation from local community members. Our commitment to bring world-class care close to home is stronger than ever, backed by the integrated technology and infrastructure of the UVA Health academic health system.

Clinical Affiliations & Partnerships

As one of only two publicly funded health systems in Virginia, we are purpose-built to serve the patients and families of the Commonwealth. We believe no resident should have to leave the state to get care, even for the most extenuating, highly specialized complex care needs. To expand access to the cutting-edge clinical care and world-class expertise of UVA Health, we partner with other healthcare organizations across Virginia and the broader Mid-Atlantic region. This breadth of clinical affiliations and partnerships allows us to bring the best of academic medicine and innovation to patients closer to home than ever before — with streamlined access to UVA Health locations for the treatments and procedures that require the most complex medical intervention.

Community Engagement

UVA Health is dedicated to addressing the unique health needs of the communities we serve throughout Virginia. We work with local organizations and community leaders across the Commonwealth to understand and identify priorities needed to remove barriers to care, advance health outcomes, and create lasting pathways to better health. With localized community engagement and outreach teams, we seek to deeply understand the unique needs of the diverse communities we serve. Our teams are in the community throughout the year, providing health education and wellness information and screenings reducing barriers to care, and increasing better health outcomes.

