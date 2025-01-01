Nondiscrimination Notice

En Espanol

If you need communication aids or language assistance services, we offer them free of charge.

For Charlottesville and Central Virginia area: Call 434.982.1794 (TTY: 844.346.7516 ).

For Culpeper, Haymarket, Prince William and the Northern Virginia area: Call 703.369.8853 or email [email protected] .

See some of the languages available to you (PDF).

UVA Health welcomes and provides services, programs and activities to all patients and visitors.

UVA Health:

Complies with all applicable civil rights laws and does not discriminate, exclude or treat differently patients or visitors on the basis of race, age, color, national origin, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or gender expression.

Provides free aids and services to people with disabilities to communicate effectively with us, including: Qualified sign language interpreters Information in other formats (large print, audio, accessible electronic formats, etc.)

Provides free language services in over 200 different languages to people whose primary language is not English, including: Qualified interpreters Information written in other languages



If you believe that UVA Health has failed to provide these services or discriminated in any way you can file a complaint in person, by mail, fax, or email.

Charlottesville area and clinics that are part of the UVA Physician's Group: Patient Experience Officer

PO Box 800791

Charlottesville, VA 22908-0704

434.924.8315

Or by using the online form

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, and clinics that are part of the UVA Community Health Medical Group:

Patient Relations Department

8700 Sudley Road

Manassas, VA 20110

703.369.8002 or 888.253.0466

[email protected]



You can file a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights. If you wish, we can help you.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

200 Independence Avenue SW

Room 509F, HHH Building

Washington, D.C. 20201

800.368.1019

800.537.7697 (TDD)

You can also file a complaint online.