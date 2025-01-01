Mission, Vision, & Values
Through the input, ideas, and feedback of our team members, we created these vision and mission statements as a guide to UVA Health's future in our four mission areas:
- Clinical Care
- Education
- Research
- Community
Our Mission
Transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians and beyond
Care in Your Community
Delivering compassionate, expert care to every patient in every community we serve is part of our world-class care. With dozens of primary and specialty care locations and 4 medical centers across northern and central Virginia, we offer care to address all your healthcare needs.
Good health is everything.
At UVA Health, we understand staying healthy allows you to do the things you care most about. Our experts are driven to help you thrive at every stage of your life. And if your needs become more complex, UVA Health offers seamless access to the most advanced specialists, innovative treatments, and clinical care available. Good health isn't a given. UVA Health being here for you is.
Our Vision
To be the nation’s leading public academic health system and a best place to work — while transforming patient care, research, education, and engagement with the diverse communities we serve
Our Values: ASPIRE
At UVA Health, we put the patient at the center of everything we do. We aspire to create a culture of excellence, engagement, and trust through our values.
- Accountability: Acknowledging and assuming responsibility for where we have succeeded and failed in terms of our actions, decisions, policies, and results.
- Stewardship: Managing our resources and commitment to continual improvement and learning responsibly and carefully while acknowledging shortcomings or problems in our quest.
- Professionalism: Approaching all that we do in a collaborative way and delivering excellent care through the lens of helpfulness, positivity, kindness, and competency.
- Integrity: Being honest, open, and fair through our behaviors, attitude, and treatment of others.
- Respect: Valuing everyone through our compassionate and caring ways.
- Empathy: Fostering an environment of compassion, engagement, and understanding to build trust and support for our patients, families, team members, and communities.
Our Guiding Principles
Our patients are the center of all we do.
- Care for, empower, and support our fellow team members in everything we do
- Strive for excellence across all missions
- Make transparent and data-driven decisions in the long-term best interests of the organization
- Provide the highest quality, unparalleled safety, and an exceptional care experience
- Be a learning organization committed to innovation and continual development of ourselves and others
- Be responsible managers of our financial, environmental, and other resources
- Have clear objectives, measure results, and celebrate successes
- Deepen community engagement and foster healthy communities