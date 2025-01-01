Mission, Vision, & Values

Our Vision

To be the nation’s leading public academic health system and a best place to work — while transforming patient care, research, education, and engagement with the diverse communities we serve

Our Values: ASPIRE

At UVA Health, we put the patient at the center of everything we do. We aspire to create a culture of excellence, engagement, and trust through our values.

Accountability: Acknowledging and assuming responsibility for where we have succeeded and failed in terms of our actions, decisions, policies, and results.

Stewardship: Managing our resources and commitment to continual improvement and learning responsibly and carefully while acknowledging shortcomings or problems in our quest.

Professionalism: Approaching all that we do in a collaborative way and delivering excellent care through the lens of helpfulness, positivity, kindness, and competency.

Integrity: Being honest, open, and fair through our behaviors, attitude, and treatment of others.

Respect: Valuing everyone through our compassionate and caring ways.

Empathy: Fostering an environment of compassion, engagement, and understanding to build trust and support for our patients, families, team members, and communities.

Our Guiding Principles

Our patients are the center of all we do.