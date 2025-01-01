University Medical Center
Leadership Team
See the members who make up the UVA Medical Center leadership team.
- Terrie Edwards, MHA, FACHE
Interim Chief Executive Officer
- Reid Adams, MD
Chief Medical Officer
- Kathy Baker, PhD, RN, NE-BC
Chief Nursing Officer
- Veronica Brill, MSN, RN, NEA-BC
Associate Chief Nursing Officer
- Alan Dalkin, MD
Associate Chief Medical Officer, Medicine
- Gina Engel, MD
Associate Chief Medical Officer, Primary Care
- Kirsten Greene, MD
Associate Chief Medical Officer
- Tracey Hoke, MD, MSc
Chief of Quality and Performance Improvement
- Monica Lawrence, MD
Associate Dean, Graduate Medical Education, Designated Institutional Officer
- Min Y. Lee, MBA, MHA
Chief Operating Officer
- Michael Marquardt, CHFP
Chief Financial Officer
- Shayna Showalter, MD
Associate Chief Medical Officer, Surgery
- Karin Skeen, PhD, RN, NEA-BC
Associate Chief Nursing Officer
- Abdullahi Somo, MBA
Chief Administrative Officer
- Margaret C. Tracci, MD
President, Clinical Staff