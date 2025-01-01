Skip to main content

University Medical Center

Leadership Team

See the members who make up the UVA Medical Center leadership team.

  • Monica Lawrence, MD
    Associate Dean, Graduate Medical Education, Designated Institutional Officer

See Additional Leadership Teams Around UVA Health

University Medical Center

UVA Health Children's

UVA Community Health

UVA School of Medicine

UVA School of Nursing

UVA Physicians Group

Claude Moore Health Sciences Library