Chief Strategy Officer & Interim Chief, UVA Health Children's

Jason Lineen, MBA

Email: [email protected]

As UVA Health’s chief strategy officer, Lineen provides executive counsel and leadership for UVA Health's strategic planning efforts, service line expansion and transformation initiatives; including structuring strategic affiliations, mergers, acquisitions and partnerships. Lineen partners with clinicians, researchers, educators, administrators, and our community to chart the strategic direction for UVA Health.

Lineen was previously at AVIA, a Chicago-based healthcare strategy and innovation firm, where he served as senior vice president and Consulting Practice Leader. In this role, Jason was responsible for driving all aspects of AVIA's consulting division and advising healthcare leadership teams on the development of innovative approaches to growth and program expansion.

Earlier in his career, Lineen held leadership roles at Navigant Consulting and Deloitte. Lineen holds a bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a master of Business Administration, with a certificate in Healthcare Industry Management, from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.