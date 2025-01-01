Senior Associate Vice President, Health System Development

Amy Karr, PhD

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 434.924.5905

Amy Karr has served as senior associate vice president for UVA Health Development and executive director of the UVA Health Foundation since 2019. In this role, she successfully led a team of 55 to achieve UVA Health’s $1 billion goal as part of UVA’s Honor the Future campaign. She works in partnership with University of Virginia and UVA Health leadership, faculty, and volunteers to inspire donors to higher and deeper levels of philanthropic engagement in health.

Karr joined the UVA Health development team in 2002 and has been part of the UVA advancement community since 1996. Prior to her current role, she led UVA Health’s grateful patient fundraising program and served as campaign director. From 2010-2014, Karr served as the chief development officer for the University of Virginia School of Nursing. Her earlier roles included serving on the health system’s corporate and foundation relations team and as the chief of staff to two associate vice presidents for Health System Development. Karr began her advancement career at the University of Virginia Engineering Foundation as a graduate student worker, and she went on to lead the engineering school’s annual giving and corporate and foundation relations programs.

Karr received her bachelor's in English and Liberal Studies (Great Books) from the University of Notre Dame and her master's and PhD in English from the University of Virginia.