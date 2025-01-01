Senior Advisor to the EVP for Health Affairs

Chad Hoyt, MD

Chad Hoyt, MD, has provided clinical care as a cardiologist for over 25 years, with a focus on advanced imaging. He formerly served as executive chairman of one of the largest heart and vascular institutes in Virginia, growing the provider group 10-fold, tripling its annual revenue, and creating multiple centers of cardiovascular excellence, resulting in the achievement of a 99% market share in the region. He currently remains clinically active as a faculty member at UVA Health. He has been instrumental in sharing his leadership skills both domestically and internationally. For over three years, Hoyt served as the executive director for clinical strategy at UVA Health, the premier academic medical system in Virginia. In this role, he facilitated the execution of UVA Health’s 10-year strategic clinical plan. Hoyt served as an internal consultant to UVA Health’s clinical service lines and their clinical department chairs. He played a lead role in relationship management with UVA Health’s key statewide partners.

He has also worked internationally as a consultant for the President of Tanzania and has founded a nonprofit organization called Healing Hearts Vietnam, dedicated to raising funds to support needy Vietnamese children requiring life-saving heart surgery. Hoyt is also an entrepreneur, small business owner, and visionary thinker in health care.

Today, he is serving as the senior advisor to the executive vice president for health affairs. His goal is to help improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the health affairs office and facilitate the execution of the EVP’s top priorities. He will continue his role as an ambassador of UVA Health to our statewide partners, focusing on building and growing physician relationships. Lastly, he will function as a liaison between the EVP's office and UVA Health faculty, team members, and UVA’s Board of Visitors.