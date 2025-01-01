Tracey Hoke, MD, MSc, FAAP

Address: P.O. Box 800804, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0386

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 434.982.2870

Tracey Hoke, MD, MSc, FAAP, joined the University of Virginia in 2006 as the chief quality officer for UVA Health Children’s and vice chair of the department of pediatrics for Clinical Outcomes. Hoke is trained as a pediatrician and pediatric cardiologist.

She holds a graduate degree in Outcomes Research from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and has also served as Medical Officer at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health. In 2013, she was named chief of Quality and Performance Improvement for UVA Health, and in 2022, she was named acting chief, Population Health. In these roles, she works with other senior leaders and staff to provide leadership and direction for the development and implementation of improvements in the care delivery at UVA. She oversees:

Performance Improvement

Management Engineering

Patient Safety and Risk Management

Infection Prevention and Control

Analytics and Reporting

Accreditation

Clinical Staff Office/Credentials Verification Organization

Project Management Office

Population Health

