Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Badeau works with leaders across UVA Health to align marketing and communications initiatives with the organization’s strategic goals. Her work focuses on developing multi-channel marketing and communications strategies to keep UVA Health ‘top of mind’ for patients seeking exceptional and compassionate care.

Badeau came to UVA Health from Brigham Health and their flagship campus, Brigham and Women's Hospital — a major teaching hospital of the Harvard Medical School — where she served as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Before joining the Brigham, Badeau served as Senior Director of Marketing Communications, Content, and Creative Services at Boston Children's Hospital. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at several prestigious marketing, advertising, and consulting agencies, including Accenture, Boathouse, and Hill Holliday.

Badeau earned her bachelor's degree in foreign languages at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.