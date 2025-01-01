Chief Information & Technology Officer (CITO)

Robin P. Parkin

Email: [email protected]

Robin Parkin serves as the Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO).

A key member of the leadership team, Parkin oversees and directs the overall strategy and daily functions of information technology at UVA Health. Parkin has successfully orchestrated a number of improved efficiencies and enhancements across the health system. She will further build upon these achievements, bettering customer service, reducing unnecessary waste, and continuing to modernize our IT platforms.

Parkin has been with UVA since 2015, when she joined as the Administrator of Epic Implementation. Prior to this, she spent 30 years at Vidant Health in Greenville, North Carolina. There, Parkin served in several leadership roles, including as Assistant Vice President for Information Services for 10 years.