Jennifer Siciliano

Email: [email protected]

As UVA Health's chief external affairs officer, Siciliano builds strong relationships with elected officials and teams at the federal, state, and local levels to support UVA Health's mission and goals. She brings strategic experience and longstanding connections with leaders on Capitol Hill and in Richmond.

Siciliano comes from Inova Health System, where she served as the chief external affairs officer, serving the northern Virginia area. Among her many accomplishments, she built high-performing government and community relations teams to engage employees in legislative and regulatory priorities, including Medicaid expansion.

Previously, Siciliano served members of the U.S. Congress in both the House of Representatives and the Senate before representing many high-profile clients. She holds a leadership position in the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on the Board of Director's Executive Committee.