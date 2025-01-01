Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health & Executive Vice President for Health Affairs

Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 434.243.6133

Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP, serves as chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs for the University of Virginia. He joined the UVA School of Medicine as faculty in 2005 and has since served as a physician, educator, and scientist.

In 2011, Dr. Rosner became chair of the department of medicine, the School of Medicine’s largest clinical department. There, he has overseen the development of key strategic programs in oncology, critical care, and cardiology. He is board-certified in both internal medicine and nephrology, and holds the title of the Henry B. Mulholland Professor of Medicine.

By training, Dr. Rosner is a nephrologist with a clinical focus on fluid and electrolyte disorders, acute kidney injury, peritoneal dialysis, and polycystic kidney disease (PKD). He is a principal investigator on several trials studying novel compounds for the treatment of PKD and leads a regional PKD clinical center of excellence. He has published over 200 peer-reviewed journal articles and seven books. Dr. Rosner serves as the education director for the International Society of Nephrology. He is also the recipient of the 2019 Robert Narins Award from the American Society of Nephrology, recognizing his contributions to the field.

A native of Roslyn, N.Y., Dr. Rosner completed his undergraduate studies at Harvard University and earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and the Medical College of Georgia. He completed his residency and fellowship training in nephrology at the University of Virginia. Outside of his role at UVA, Dr. Rosner enjoys spending time outside with his family, including his three children.