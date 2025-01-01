Director, Claude Moore Health Sciences Library

Bart Ragon, EdD, MLIS

Bart Ragon is the director of the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library at the University of Virginia, where he leads the library’s strategic direction in support of UVA Health’s mission to advance education, research, clinical care, and community engagement. He oversees a team of expert information professionals and manages initiatives that improve knowledge management, data literacy, and innovation in health information services.

Under his leadership, the library has strengthened its partnerships across UVA Health’s University Medical Center, School of Medicine, and School of Nursing, expanded support for biomedical and clinical education, and evolved physical and digital spaces to meet evolving patron needs. He also champions the preservation of UVA Health’s historical archives to support institutional memory and scholarly discovery.

A seasoned academic health sciences librarian, Ragon has served in a variety of leadership roles at the library, where his research areas include the role of the library in supporting the research lifecycle and artificial intelligence. He is an active contributor to national professional organizations, including the Association of Academic Health Sciences Libraries and the Medical Library Association, where he has held board and committee leadership roles.

Ragon holds a doctorate in Education from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina.