Chief Community Engagement & Health Outcomes Officer

Tracy M. Downs, MD, FACS

Email: [email protected]

As Chief Community Engagement and Health Outcomes Officer, Tracy M. Downs, MD, FACS, is UVA Health’s leading voice on community collaboration, improved access, and health outcomes. Within UVA Health, he guides efforts to address the most pressing health needs of the communities we serve by undergoing community needs assessment surveys and understanding social determinants of health. Within the greater Charlottesville region, and across the broader state of Virginia, he works collaboratively to improve community health and well-being through increased access to services.

Dr. Downs comes to UVA from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, where he was Associate Dean for Diversity and Multicultural Affairs and Professor of Urologic Oncology. At UW, Dr. Downs played an instrumental role in overseeing the recruitment of and medical education support programs for individuals from ethnically diverse backgrounds underrepresented in medicine. He also served as Faculty Director of the Cancer Health Disparities Initiative at UW’s Carbone Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Downs is a board-certified urologist specializing in the surgical treatment of urologic cancers, with a sub-specialty focus in the treatment of both prostate and bladder cancer. He also has extensive experience in taking care of patients with general urology health concerns and overseeing clinical trials.