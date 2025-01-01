Chief Operating Officer, UVA Health Medical Center

Min Lee, MBA, MHA

Email: [email protected]

As chief operating officer (COO), Min Lee oversees the day-to-day operations of UVA Health University Medical Center. She brings with her extensive experience in academic healthcare and healthcare operations.

Lee comes to UVA Health from Reading Hospital, part of the broader Tower Health System in Reading, Pennsylvania. There, she was the vice president of operations overseeing the McGlinn Cancer Institute, imaging services, laboratory services, pharmacy services, emergency management, security services, clinical engineering, construction management, and central transport. Previously, she also served as vice president of operations for Emory Healthcare at Emory University Hospital Midtown, a 550-bed academic medical center (AMC) in Atlanta, Georgia. In that role, she provided strategic direction and operational oversight for multiple departments, including environmental services, facilities management, imaging services, pharmacy services, property management, and respiratory services.

Lee earned an MBA/MHA from Georgia State University and a bachelor degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. She is Lean Certified and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.