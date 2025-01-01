Reid Adams, MD

Reid Adams, MD, has been a part of the UVA community since 1979 when he was an undergraduate student. He attended the UVA School of Medicine as a student and surgery resident. After a one-year hiatus for a fellowship in Toronto, Adams joined the UVA faculty in 1995.

In April 2020 during the start of the COVID pandemic, Adams took on the role of interim chief medical officer (CMO) for the Medical Center while continuing to serve in his role as the endowed S. Hurts Watts Chair of the department of surgery for the School of Medicine, from March 2019 until June 2022. He then stepped down as the chair and continued in his role as CMO.

As CMO, Adams serves as the Medical Center’s senior physician, overseeing UVA Health’s medical staff and working to ensure high-quality patient care and service. In addition, he oversees the Medical Center’s service lines of cardiology, neurosciences, oncology, and transplant services.

Adam has served in various roles: UVA Regional network, chief of hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery, physician service line leader for oncology, and director of the cancer Center of Excellence.

Nationally, Adams has served in several national presidential roles, including the Society of Clinical Surgery and Americas Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association. He served as Chair on the American Board of Surgery, Complex General Surgical Oncology Board, and on numerous editorial boards.

In his clinical roles, he established a pancreatic cancer program that involves screening for high-risk patients and using novel treatments for those diagnosed with it. His clinical interests include liver, pancreatic, and biliary cancers and diseases.



In his spare time, Adams’ primary focus is his family, although he enjoys reading and fly fishing for trout.

