Interim Chief Medical Officer, University Medical Center

Paul Helgerson, MD

Paul Helgerson, MD, is the interim chief medical officer for University Medical Center in Charlottesville. He brings extensive leadership experience to the role, as he previously served as associate chief medical officer for University Medical Center and as the UVA Department of Medicine’s vice chair for inpatient affairs.

As a clinician in the Division of Hospital Medicine, Helgerson treats a broad range of inpatient medical conditions. In his leadership roles, he has overseen many aspects of the inpatient operations of the hospital, with a special interest in improving quality of care, hospital operations, timeliness of care, and patient safety. As interim CMO of University Medical Center, Helgerson serves as senior physician, overseeing medical staff at University Medical Center and working to ensure high-quality patient care and service.

Helgerson is originally from Reston, VA, and attended Duke University. He received his medical degree from Georgetown University and completed his residency at Stanford University, where he was chief resident. Helgerson continued his medical training with a fellowship at University of California San Francisco Medical Center.