Chief Financial Officer, UVA Health

Stephanie Schnittger

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 434.924.5426

Stephanie Schnittger is the chief financial officer (CFO) for UVA Health. In this role, Schnittger oversees all corporate finance functions across the health system — including budgeting, revenue cycle management, payor contracting, capital planning, tax, and payroll – and ensures that UVA Health continues to have the strong financial base it needs to carry out our missions of providing the highest-quality patient care, making research discoveries that improve the human condition, training the next generation of healthcare workers, and serving our communities.

A longtime leader in healthcare finance, Schnittger joined UVA Health from Luminis Health where, as executive vice president and CFO, she oversaw finance operations for three hospitals and approximately 100 patient-facing locations. Before that, she served as senior vice president and CFO for Corporate Finance at Sentara Healthcare, where she navigated the organization through the financial instability of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also administering the successful implementation of Workday. Previously, Stephanie spent more than 20 years with Inova Health System, beginning her career there as an accounting supervisor before attaining the position of senior vice president of Financial Operations and interim CFO.

Schnittger is a graduate of the University of Dayton, where she earned a degree in accounting and became a certified public accountant. Throughout her career, Schnittger has established a reputation for bringing tremendous energy and confidence to any task or challenge she takes on.