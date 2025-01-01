Chief Corporate Compliance & Privacy Officer

Krista Barnes, JD

Krista Barnes serves as the chief corporate compliance and privacy officer of UVA Health. She oversees the strategic direction of UVA Health’s compliance and privacy programs and leads UVA Health’s work to protect patient privacy. She brings roughly 20 years of experience in healthcare regulatory compliance, reimbursement litigation, HIPAA compliance, and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Rice University and her juris doctor degree from Duke University School of Law.

In her previous role as associate vice president and deputy chief compliance officer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, Barnes oversaw attorneys and teams responsible for billing and reimbursement compliance, privacy and information security compliance, research compliance, data governance, and conflicts of interest. She also previously served as senior legal officer and director, overseeing MD Anderson’s Privacy and Information Security Compliance and Billing and Reimbursement Compliance programs.

Corporate Compliance & Privacy Office

