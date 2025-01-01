Peter Paige, MD, MMM, CPE, FACEP, FACPE

Peter Paige, MD, is UVA Health’s inaugural chief clinical officer. He is responsible for the efficiency and standardization of clinical operations and enhancing quality across all four of our hospitals and wherever we provide clinical care. Dr. Paige guides clinical operations and quality of care across the entire health system, ensuring the maintenance of best practices to secure and elevate patient satisfaction and outcomes.

In his previous role, Dr. Paige served as chief executive officer of the Albany Medical Center Hospital. He previously worked at Jackson Health System and the University of Miami, where he served as an executive vice president, chief physician executive, and chief clinical officer.

Dr. Paige received a bachelor’s degree from Lemoyne College and studied medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University, earning a master’s in medical management from Carnegie Mellon University. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.