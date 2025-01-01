Chief Ambulatory Operations Officer, UVA Health

John Bennett, MPA

Email: [email protected]

As UVA Health's chief ambulatory operations officer, Bennett provides leadership and oversight for clinical ambulatory practice operations representing over a million annual visits and growing. The goal is to create a more unified ambulatory structure to provide the best patient care and outstanding service. Along with patient care, Bennett aspires to create an environment that improves the satisfaction of our providers and team members. Improving patient access and efficiency in our clinics is a top priority.

Bennett previously served as chief executive of ambulatory services for PeaceHealth, a not-for-profit healthcare system with hospitals, medical clinics, and laboratories located in Alaska, Washington, and Oregon. Before PeaceHealth, he worked for over two decades at Providence St. Joseph Health, a national Catholic, not-for-profit health system. He held various leadership roles there, including chief executive of the system's Southern California physician groups.

Bennett received his bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and his master's degree, emphasizing healthcare administration, from West Virginia University. Following that, Bennett was an administrative fellow at the Cleveland Clinic. He has expertise in market growth strategies, physician practice management, joint ventures, and optimizing financials and performance.