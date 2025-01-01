Chief Administrative Officer

Mary Frances Southerland, JD, MBA

Email: [email protected]

Southerland oversees, directs, and implements critical initiatives for UVA Health and is a key member of the senior leadership team. Her primary area of focus is providing oversight and leadership for the Northern Virginia strategy. Southerland previously served as General Counsel and Chief of Staff of UVA Physicians Group (UPG). She joined UPG in 2007, providing executive oversight in a variety of roles for the organization.

Before joining UPG, Southerland worked in private law practice in Charlotte, N.C. She received her undergraduate degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her JD and MBA from Campbell University.

