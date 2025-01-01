Chief Financial Officer, University Medical Center

Michael Marquardt, CHFP

Email: [email protected]

Mike Marquardt currently serves as chief financial officer for the University of Virginia Medical Center. In this role, Marquardt is responsible for the financial operations of the hospital and clinics, including financial reporting, decision support, planning and analysis, budgeting, supply chain and material operations, procurement, and purchasing.

Marquardt previously served for five years as chief of staff to the executive vice president for Health Affairs, overseeing the health system corporate office and coordinating activities across the health system entities, university departments, and external partner institutions. Marquardt also worked as the director of Special Projects for the chief medical officer and senior associate dean for Clinical Affairs. Before joining UVA, Marquardt worked as a senior research analyst at The Lewin Group, a health services consulting company, focusing on healthcare provider public reporting and quality improvement.

Marquardt earned a master of business administration (MBA) degree and a master of public health (MPH) degree from the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business, and studied chemistry and health policy as an undergraduate at Duke University. Marquardt is a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional (CHFP) by the Healthcare Financial Management Association.