Terrie Edwards, MHA, FACHE

Terrie Edwards, MHA, FACHE, is interim chief executive officer for University Medical Center, where she advances clinical excellence, patient experience, and operational performance.

A lifelong Virginian, Edwards brings more than 3 decades of executive leadership in complex health systems, community hospitals, and physician practice management. Most recently, she served as senior vice president and regional president for Sentara Health’s Eastern Division, overseeing 5 hospitals across Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina. She also served as interim president for acute and post-acute care, with responsibility for 12 hospitals, post-acute services, enterprise pharmacy, and 17,000 team members.

Edwards led the opening of Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Richmond, drove growth at multiple hospitals, and strengthened operations through innovation and talent development. She has also guided organizations through challenges, including serving on Sentara’s COVID-19 System Incident Command team and spearheading enterprise transformation initiatives.

In addition to her professional roles, Edwards serves as vice rector of the Board of Visitors at James Madison University, where she also chairs the Strategic Planning Committee, and is active with the United Way of Hampton Roads, Old Dominion University’s Women’s Initiative Network, and several faith-based and community organizations.

A first-generation college graduate, Edwards earned her bachelor of science in public administration from James Madison University and a master of health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a certified executive coach. She and her husband, Jon, have 3 adult children.